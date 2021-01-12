Left Menu
TMC's Sisir Adhikari, Suvendu's father, removed as development agency chairman

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-01-2021 12:00 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 12:00 IST
Senior Trinamool Congress MPSisir Adhikari was removed as the chairman of the DighaShankarpur Development Authority (DSDA), which is responsiblefor development works in the beach town in West Bengal's PurbaMedinipur district, as per an official notification.

Adhikari, the father of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari,was replaced with MLA Akhil Giri, known to be his detractor inthe Trinamool Congress.

''He did not do anything as the chairman of the DSDA.

So he has been removed,'' Giri told reporters on Tuesday.

Adhikari is at present the district president of theTMC in Purba Medinipur.

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh saidAdhikari was not being able to perform as the chairman of theagency.

''Sisir-da is a veteran leader. Maybe he was unwell.

But we were pained when he did not utter any word against hissons Suevndu and Soumendu who had been constantly attackingthe TMC after switching over to the BJP,'' he said.

Adhikari, however, remained unfazed with thedevelopment.

''They can do whatever they want. I am not bothered,''he said.

Suvendu switched over to the BJP last month and laterhelped his brother Soumendu change sides after he was removedas administrator of the Kanthi Municipality.

