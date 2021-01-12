TMC's Sisir Adhikari, Suvendu's father, removed as development agency chairman
Maybe he was unwell.But we were pained when he did not utter any word against hissons Suevndu and Soumendu who had been constantly attackingthe TMC after switching over to the BJP, he said.Adhikari, however, remained unfazed with thedevelopment.They can do whatever they want. I am not bothered,he said.Suvendu switched over to the BJP last month and laterhelped his brother Soumendu change sides after he was removedas administrator of the Kanthi Municipality.PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-01-2021 12:00 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 12:00 IST
Senior Trinamool Congress MPSisir Adhikari was removed as the chairman of the DighaShankarpur Development Authority (DSDA), which is responsiblefor development works in the beach town in West Bengal's PurbaMedinipur district, as per an official notification.
Adhikari, the father of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari,was replaced with MLA Akhil Giri, known to be his detractor inthe Trinamool Congress.
''He did not do anything as the chairman of the DSDA.
So he has been removed,'' Giri told reporters on Tuesday.
Adhikari is at present the district president of theTMC in Purba Medinipur.
Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh saidAdhikari was not being able to perform as the chairman of theagency.
''Sisir-da is a veteran leader. Maybe he was unwell.
But we were pained when he did not utter any word against hissons Suevndu and Soumendu who had been constantly attackingthe TMC after switching over to the BJP,'' he said.
Adhikari, however, remained unfazed with thedevelopment.
''They can do whatever they want. I am not bothered,''he said.
Suvendu switched over to the BJP last month and laterhelped his brother Soumendu change sides after he was removedas administrator of the Kanthi Municipality.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
BJP workers attacked by unidentified persons in West Bengal's Nandigram
BJP claims supporters attacked by TMC men in Bengal's Purba Medinipur dist
Tribal village in West Bengal's Birbhum lacks toilet facilities; Mamata pays visit, assures aid
West Bengal's economic future depends on conducive, investor-friendly policy: Thakur