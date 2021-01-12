Left Menu
Rajnath visits Union minister Shripad Naik in Goa hospital

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 12-01-2021 15:55 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 15:21 IST
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Tuesday visited Union minister Shripad Naik, who is admitted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital near here after he met with an accident in neighboring Karnataka.

Singh arrived at the INS Hansa base in Goa by a special flight in the afternoon and around 2.40 pm, he reached the GMCH, where Naik is undergoing treatment.

Naik (68), the Union Minister of State for Defence and Ayush, underwent surgeries at the government-run hospital during the night, a senior official from the hospital said in the morning.

His health condition is stable, the official said.

Naik received injuries, while his wife Vijaya and an aide died on Monday when their car met with the accident near Ankola in Uttar Kannada district, while he was returning to home state Goa from Dharmasthala in neighboring Karnataka.

Naik, the BJP MP from North Goa, was shifted to the GMC ear Panaji late Monday night.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday night saidNaik's condition was critical earlier, but now he is ''stable''.

''A team of doctors led by Dean of GMCH Dr ShivanandBandekar is treating him. We are giving him the best medical care, the chief minister said.

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane had said another medical team was on standby to ensure best treatment for Naik.

Rajnath Singh also spoke to Sawant on Monday about speedy medical treatment to the BJP MP.

