Bengal BJP takes out rally to mark Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary

The Bengal unit of the BJP onTuesday took out a colourful rally from Shyambazar to SwamiVivekananda's ancestral residence at Simla Street here to markthe monk's 158th birth anniversary.

BJP state unit president Dilip Ghosh, who led therally, said the path shown by Swami Vivekananda is the''guiding light for the youth''.

''We should imbibe his ideals and follow in hisfootsteps for ushering in a better tomorrow,'' he said.

Saffron party activists, holding posters of Swamiji,festoons and balloons, traversed the streets of north Kolkataon the occasion.

BJP national vice president Mukul Roy and otherstate-level leaders such as Rahul Sinha, and JaiprakashMajumdar were among those who participated in the rally.

