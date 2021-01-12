Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengal BJP takes out rally to mark Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-01-2021 18:06 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 18:06 IST
Bengal BJP takes out rally to mark Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary

The Bengal unit of the BJP onTuesday took out a colourful rally from Shyambazar to SwamiVivekananda's ancestral residence at Simla Street here to markthe monk's 158th birth anniversary.

BJP state unit president Dilip Ghosh, who led therally, said the path shown by Swami Vivekananda is the''guiding light for the youth''.

''We should imbibe his ideals and follow in hisfootsteps for ushering in a better tomorrow,'' he said.

Saffron party activists, holding posters of Swamiji,festoons and balloons, traversed the streets of north Kolkataon the occasion.

BJP national vice president Mukul Roy and otherstate-level leaders such as Rahul Sinha, and JaiprakashMajumdar were among those who participated in the rally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

FM Logistic bags Pepperfry contract to manage fulfilment operations

Pune-based FM Logistic on Tuesday said it has bagged a contract from home products marketplace Pepperfry to manage its fulfilment operations for the western region.Under the contract, besides carrying out warehousing operations at one of Pe...

Bharat Biotech inks pact with Precisa Medicamentos for Covaxin supplies to Brazil

Hyderabad, Jan 12 PTI Bharat Biotechhas signed anagreement with Precisa Medicamentos to supply its COVID-19vaccine Covaxin to Brazil.A team from Precisa Medicamentos visited the BharatBiotech facility last week to discuss potential exportpo...

Vineet Kumar Singh's 'Aadhaar' to release on Feb 5 in theatres

Aadhaar, a social dramedy featuring Mukkabaaz star Vineet Kumar Singh, is slated to be released theatrically on February 5, the makers announced on Tuesday.The movie, produced by Drishyam Films and Jio Studios, narrates the story of the fir...

New Austrian COVID cluster: mainly British group on ski teacher course

Austria said on Tuesday it has identified a new cluster of 17 COVID-19 cases, a mainly British group on a ski teacher training course, despite the country being on lockdown and having banned flights from Britain over fears of a new coronavi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021