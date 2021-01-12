Left Menu
Oman succession to go from ruler to eldest son, says new basic law

Updated: 12-01-2021 20:56 IST
Oman's new basic law stipulates that succession in the Gulf state will go from the ruler to the eldest son, according to a copy of the law published in the official gazette on Tuesday.

Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said announced on Monday a constitutional shakeup that includes the appointment of a crown prince for the first time and new rules on how parliament will work.

