Oman succession to go from ruler to eldest son, says new basic law

Oman's new basic law stipulates that succession in the Gulf state will go from the ruler to the eldest son, according to a copy of the law published in the official gazette on Tuesday.

Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said announced on Monday a constitutional shakeup that includes the appointment of a crown prince for the first time and new rules on how parliament will work.

