CHARLES NORTON, PORTFOLIO MANAGER AT PENN DAVIS MCFARLAND "While it's sad to see his passing the company is in good hands with (president and chief operating officer) Rob Goldstein ...

QUOTES-Reactions to death of Sheldon Adelson, casino mogul and political donor

Following are reactions to the death of American casino mogul Sheldon Adelson:

ISRAEL PRIME MINISTER BENJAMIN NETANYAHU "Sheldon's tremendous actions to strengthen Israel's standing in the United States and the connection between Israel and the (Jewish) Diaspora will be remembered for generations. ... Together with his wife, Miriam, Sheldon was one of the greatest donors in history to the Jewish people, Zionism, settlement and the State of Israel."

FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT GEORGE W. BUSH "He was an American patriot, a generous benefactor of charitable causes, and a strong supporter of Israel."

CHARLES NORTON, PORTFOLIO MANAGER AT PENN DAVIS MCFARLAND “While it’s sad to see his passing the company is in good hands with (president and chief operating officer) Rob Goldstein ... it should be seamless from the company’s perspective.”

U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES REPUBLICAN LEADER KEVIN MCCARTHY "His life made him a fearless advocate for freedom and entrepreneurship and a source of counsel and support to a generation of conservatives, including me. ... He was freedom's greatest friend."

U.S. SENATE REPUBLICAN LEADER MITCH MCCONNELL "He climbed from sleeping on tenement floors during the Great Depression as a young boy to literally towering over Las Vegas and beyond. He created countless jobs in the process. And he poured his success into philanthropy — from drug abuse treatment to research into cancer and other diseases to the countless Jewish causes around the world that were especially close to his heart."

MACQUARIE RESEARCH ANALYST CHAD BEYNON "Adelson built a strong and loyal culture with the appointment and ascension of Rob Goldstein, Wilfred Wong, Patrick Dumont amongst others. We believe the executive structure has long been in place and is well positioned for transition. ... The new leadership of the company could open the door for future M&A given Adelson’s preference of developing assets, not acquiring."

