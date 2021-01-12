Left Menu
Development News Edition

National Minorities panel Vice Chairman asks Pondy govt to constitute Wakf Board without delay

PTI | Puduch | Updated: 12-01-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 21:51 IST
National Minorities panel Vice Chairman asks Pondy govt to constitute Wakf Board without delay

National Commission forMinorities Vice Chairman Atif Rasheed on Tuesday urged thePuducherry government to constitute a Wakf Board and a HajCommittee at the earliest, besides a commission for minoritieshere.

Rasheed, who was on a two-day visit to the unionterritory, told mediapersons he hadreceived complaints fromthe minorities in Puducherry that there was no Wakf Board forthe last 15 years.

The Minorities panel Vice Chairman, who is also anofficiating chairman of the Commission now, said he hadsuggested during his discussions with Lt Governor Kiran Bediand Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar earlier to constitute aminorities commissionand a Haj committee.

He said the Wakf Board could be set up with 'geomapping and GPS systems to safeguard Wakf properties.

Rasheed said the Lt Governor had assured him that theBoard would be set up as soon as possible.

He said representatives of minority communities herewhom he had met, expressed their ''full satisfaction withthe schemes of the Central government particularly inextending scholarships for educational advancementparticularly of girls.'' He appealed to state governmentsto make use of thecentrally-sponsored Pradhan MantriJan Vikas Karyakaram(PMJVK) programme, a project of the Ministry, which would helpestablish infrastructure.PTI Cor SSPTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Ireland finds 'appalling' death rate among infants at Church-run homes

Thousands of infants died in Irish homes for unmarried mothers and their offspring run by the Catholic Church from the 1920s to the 1990s, an inquiry found on Tuesday, an appalling mortality rate that reflected brutal living conditions. The...

Maha bird flu: 4,000 birds culled in Latur, ops on in Parbhani

The process to cullbirds in Murumba village in Parbhani district and in twovillages in Latur district, both in Marathwada region ofMaharashtra, began on Tuesday, officials said.In Murumba village, 5,550 birds will be culled tillWednesday wh...

U.S. courts block execution of only woman on federal death row

A federal judge in Indiana blocked Tuesdays scheduled execution of convicted murderer Lisa Montgomery, the only woman on federal death row in the United States, to allow a hearing on whether she is too mentally ill to be put to death. It is...

Third U.S. lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19 after Capitol siege

A third Democratic U.S. lawmaker announced a positive test for COVID-19 after being locked down for hours with other colleagues, including Republicans who did not wear face masks, to avoid the mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol. The exposur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021