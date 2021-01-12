AAP to win civic body polls in 2022, to establish cleanliness model of Delhi: Atishi

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 22:12 IST
The Aam Aadmi Party will come to power in municipal corporations here after 2022 polls and establish a cleanliness model of Delhi which will be discussed across the country and the world, party MLA Atishi said on Tuesday.

Addressing a Mohalla sabha at Kalkaji assembly constituency, she urged the voters to bring the AAP to power in municipal corporations ''to make Delhi cleaner and to remove corruption from the MCD''.

''When we come to power in the MCD, we will establish a cleanliness model of Delhi which will be discussed across the country and the world,'' she said.

The AAP leader further said the party organised around 205 Mohalla Sabhas in about 55 assembly constituencies of Delhi.

The Mohalla Sabha on Tuesday witnessed a footfall of around 21,000 people, according to the party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

