Delhi CM appreciates hard work of CMUL fellows

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday appreciated the hard work and diligence of those who were part of the CM's Urban Leadership (CMUL) fellowship programme.

Addressing the concluding session of the two-year fellowship programme, he said the Delhi government has launched various flagship schemes in the last two years and some of these have been launched for the first time in the world.

''I hope that the CMUL fellowship program has sensitised the fellows towards resolving the problems of the general public by working on some critical policies of the government,'' Kejriwal said.

The fellows thanked the Delhi government for providing them the opportunity to work directly with ministers and bureaucrats during the fellowship period, a government statement said.

''The name of this programme suggests that it is a leadership programme and I hope that it has sown a seed of leadership within you. Congratulations to all of you for completing this programme and all the best for your future endeavours,'' the chief minister said.

Minister of Administrative Reforms Kailash Gehlot, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev and other senior officers were present on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)