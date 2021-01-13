Walmart suspends contributions to U.S. lawmakers who opposed Biden certification

Walmart suspends contributions to U.S. lawmakers who opposed Biden certificationReuters | Updated: 13-01-2021 02:33 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 02:33 IST
Walmart, the world's biggest retailer, joined other major companies in indefinitely suspending donations to U.S. lawmakers who voted against President-elect Joe Biden's election certification.
The Arkansas-based company said in light of last week’s attack on the U.S. Capitol, its "political action committee is indefinitely suspending contributions to those members of Congress who voted against the lawful certification of state electoral college votes."
