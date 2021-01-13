Left Menu
Development News Edition

YouTube suspends Trump's channel after violating policy on inciting violence

Alphabet Inc's YouTube said on Tuesday it has suspended Donald Trump's channel as it violated policies for inciting violence after last week's assault on the U.S. Capitol by the president's supporters. Online platforms and social media companies are distancing themselves from, and taking action against, those that encouraged or engaged in the violence in Washington, DC.

Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2021 12:48 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 12:48 IST
YouTube suspends Trump's channel after violating policy on inciting violence

Alphabet Inc's YouTube said on Tuesday it has suspended Donald Trump's channel as it violated policies for inciting violence after last week's assault on the U.S. Capitol by the president's supporters.

Online platforms and social media companies are distancing themselves from, and taking action against, those that encouraged or engaged in the violence in Washington, DC. Trump's channel is now prevented from uploading new videos or livestreams for a minimum of seven days, which may be extended, Youtube said in a statement.

The company has also indefinitely disabled comments under videos on the channel. The suspension of Trump's channel came after comments that he made at a news conference, which was streamed on the platform on Tuesday morning, the company said.

Youtube's action against the president comes after U.S. civil rights groups told Reuters that they were set to organize an advertiser boycott against the company if it does not remove Trump's channel. Supporters of Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, trying to halt the certification by Congress of President-elect Joe Biden's election win.

Trump, who has challenged the validity of Biden's victory without producing evidence, initially praised his supporters but later condemned the violence. Lawmakers were forced to flee as the building was mobbed by protesters who overwhelmed security forces. Five people died in the violence, including one Capitol Police officer.

After the incident, Twitter and Facebook removed Trump's accounts and have been eliminating content supporting last week's assault, while Amazon.com Inc suspended Parler, a social media platform favored by many supporters of Trump, from its web hosting service.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

New U.S. tariffs on French, German aircraft parts, wines to start Tuesday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

BWF working with Thailand Open organisers after Srikanth left with bloodied nose

Badminton World Federation on Wednesday said it is working with Thailand Open organisers to ensure comfortable COVID-19 testing conditions during the tournament after Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth was left with a bloodied nose following ...

Iran to hold missile drill in Gulf of Oman amid tensions

Irans navy was poised to begin a short-range missile drill in the Gulf of Oman on Wednesday, state TV reported, amid heightened regional tensions over Tehrans nuclear program and a U.S. pressure campaign against the Islamic Republic.The two...

Amazon Prime Video launches mobile-only plan in India, partners with Airtel

Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday announced the introduction of mobile-only plans in India - a global first - starting at Rs 89, as it looks to woo viewers amid intense competition from Netflix and other players.The video streaming major has ...

Amazon India launches academy to help students prepare for JEE

Amazon India on Wednesdayannounced the launch of Amazon Academy to help studentspreparing for the JEE Joint Entrance Examination toengineering colleges.The online preparation offering will equip students within-depth knowledge and practice ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021