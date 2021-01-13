Chuck Norris denies being at Capitol attack after lookalike's image goes viral

Veteran action star Chuck Norris has denied that he was part of the mob that attacked the Capitol Hill last week. The 80-year-old actor's name was trending through Tuesday after a picture was uploaded to Twitter, showing a Donald Trump supporter next to a man with a likeness to Norris, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Norris, however, denied that he was the man in the photo, asserting that he is not a person who will break the law.

''I recently learned there was a Chuck Norris lookalike at the DC Capitol riots. It wasn’t me and I wasn’t there. There is no room for violence of any kind in our society. I am and always will be for Law and Order,'' he tweeted.

A spokesperson for the actor also denied that Norris was part of the mob that attacked the Capitol Hill, insisting that the action hero was actually thousands of miles away from Washington DC.

''This is not Chuck Norris and is a wannabe lookalike, although Chuck is much more handsome. Chuck remains on his ranch in Texas where he has been with his family,'' the representative said in a statement.

Last week, the Trump supporters clashed with police at the Capitol, where members of the Congress were going through the process of counting and certifying the Electoral College votes.

The violent attack resulted in at least five deaths and interrupting a constitutional process to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the election.

