BJP MP Thakur on Godse: Congress has always abused "patriots"

PTI | Ujjain | Updated: 13-01-2021 18:11 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 18:11 IST
BJP MP from Bhopal Pragya SinghThakur has ended up alluding to Mahatma Gandhis assassinNathuram Godse as a ''patriot while attacking the Congress.

Thakur, an accused in the the 2008 Malegaon blastcase, on Tuesday evening alleged that the Congress has alwaysabused patriots.

Her comment came in the wake of Congress leaderDigvijaya Singhs remark terming Godse as the ''firstterrorist''.

The Congress has always abused patriots...termed themas 'saffron terrorists'. Nothing is more vile than this and Idont want to say anything more on the issue, Thakur toldreporters here when asked about Singh's remark on Godse.

In May 2019, during the Lok Sabha polls, Thakur hadkicked up a huge row by calling Godse a patriot, butapologised for it later and withdrew the statement.

In November 2019, the BJP MP had tendered an apologyin the Lok Sabha for making controversial comments on Godse inthe Lower House of Parliament.

Last Sunday, the Hindu Mahasabha opened a study centrenamed after Godse in Gwalior, but closed it two days laterfollowing an intervention by the district administration.

The BJP MP arrived in Ujjain to take part in an ABVP(Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad) programme.

Thakur praised the BJP government in Madhya Pradeshfor dealing strictly with stone-pelters who targetted ralliestaken out for creating awareness about the upcoming Ram templein Ayodhya.

