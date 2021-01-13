Deputy Election Commissioner oversees poll preparedness in Bengal

Deputy Election CommissionerSudeep Jain on Wednesday held discussions with districtofficials of West Bengal to review the preparedness for theAssembly polls, due in April-May.

Jain, who is on a two-day visit to Bengal, interactedwith senior police officials of Kolkata Police, districtmagistrates (DMs) and superintendents of police (SPs) ofcentral and southern parts of the state in the first half ofthe day, a senior official at the CEO's office said.

In the second half, Jain met the DMs and SPs ofnorth Bengal districts, he said.

Jain is scheduled to meet Chief Secretary AlapanBandyopadhyay, Home Secretary HK Dwivedi and Director Generalof Police (DGP) Virendra on Thursday, the official said.

''Though it is not yet scheduled, Jain may also meetrepresentatives of different political parties on Thursday,''the official said.

This is Jain's second visit to West Bengal to takestock of the preparations for the Assembly elections.

A team of the poll panel, led by Jain, had visitedWest Bengal last month.

