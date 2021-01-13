Left Menu
Development News Edition

GOP lawmaker expects more Republicans to impeach Trump

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 19:41 IST
GOP lawmaker expects more Republicans to impeach Trump

Republican Rep Adam Kinzinger is predicting more Republicans will join him in voting to impeach President Donald Trump.

The House is set to vote Wednesday afternoon on impeaching Trump for a second time, accusing him of rallying a violent mob of supporters to attack the U.S. Capitol last week. If that isn't an impeachable offense, Kinzinger said, “I don't know what is.” Several other Republicans are backing impeachment, including No 3 GOP leader Liz Cheney.

“This is one of these moments that transcends politics,” the Illinois lawmaker told “CBS This Morning” in an interview ahead of the vote.

Besides Kinzinger and Cheney, other Republicans backing impeachment are John Katko of New York, Fred Upton of Michigan and Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington.

Kinzinger wouldn't say how many more GOP lawmakers might vote to impeach, but said, “there'll be more than the five you've seen so far.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Envoy calls Indian Embassy in Estonia 'new year gift' for citizens

By Ashoke Raj Expressing happiness over the announcement of a new Indian embassy in Estonia by Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, the Estonian envoy said the move was proof of bilateral relations and trust between the two nations.The Ambassador...

Rallying-Peterhansel heading for 14th Dakar title, Cornejo's dream ends

French veteran Stephane Peterhansel was heading for a record-extending 14th Dakar title after ending Wednesdays 10th stage in Saudi Arabia with a 17 minute advantage over his closest rival Nasser Al-Attiyah.While Mr Dakar maintained his com...

Srinagar Police arrests 2 LeT terrorist associates, recovers arms, ammunition

Srinagar Police on Wednesday arrested two terrorist associates of proscribed terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba LeT from Bulbul Bagh Barzulla area of district Srinagar. The police said in a statement that the arrested terrorist associates hav...

SC takes suo moto cognizance on 'remediation of polluted rivers', issues notice to 5 states

The Supreme Court on Wednesday took suo moto cognizance on the issue of remediation of polluted rivers observing that one of the major causes of water pollution was the discharge of non treated partially treated municipal waste and effluent...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021