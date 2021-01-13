BJP's Tame Phassang new Itanagar mayor, Biri Basang of NPP his deputy

Tame Phassang of BJP was namedthe new mayor of Itanagar, while Biri Basang of NPP will behis deputy, leaders of the two parties said after a meeting onWednesday.

The decision was taken at the meeting after NPPsupported BJP to secure a majority in the 19-member ItanagarMunicipal Corporation, elections of which were held lastmonth, they said.

The ruling BJP had won 10 seats in the elections, NPPbagged one, and opposition JD(U) got eight seats.

State BJP president Biyuram Waghe, NPP president GichoKabak and MLA Tapuk Taku, BJP Lok Sabha member Tapir Gao,among others, were present in the meeting.

During the meeting, the two parties discussed strategyunder the North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) for NPP'ssupport to the BJP for better governance, NPP vice presidentNima Sangey said.

On the other side, BJP accepted NPP's proposal ofappointing Basang as the deputy mayor, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)