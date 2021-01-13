Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexico to invoke labor rule to ensure U.S. vaccines for illegal migrants

Mexico will invoke labor provisions in the new North American trade pact in a bid to ensure that illegal migrants in the United States receive coronavirus vaccines, the country's top diplomat said on Wednesday. Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard told reporters at a regular government news conference that the labor provisions of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) include health protections for migrants regardless of their immigration status.

Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 21:37 IST
Mexico to invoke labor rule to ensure U.S. vaccines for illegal migrants

Mexico will invoke labor provisions in the new North American trade pact in a bid to ensure that illegal migrants in the United States receive coronavirus vaccines, the country's top diplomat said on Wednesday.

Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard told reporters at a regular government news conference that the labor provisions of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) include health protections for migrants regardless of their immigration status. Mexico's government will seek to use the provisions to ensure that migrants receive coronavirus vaccines, he said.

"We will invoke the labor chapter of the USMCA free trade agreement," said Ebrard, emphasizing that the text recognized the "vulnerability" of migrant workers. It is the responsibility of both Mexico and the United States that all workers have guaranteed access to vaccines, he noted.

"As a consequence, we consider any exclusion of Mexican workers... a violation," Ebrard said. Mexico responded with concern last week after the governor of the U.S. state of Nebraska said undocumented migrants would likely not get vaccinated due to immigration status.

The governor, Pete Ricketts, later appeared to partially backtrack, saying citizenship would not be checked prior to vaccination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Rains batter southern TN; CM directs ministerial delegation to oversee relief

Tamil Nadu Chief MinisterK Palaniswami on Wednesday said he has deputed a ministerialdelegation to immediately visit the rain battered southerndistricts of Tirunelveli, Tuticorin and Tenkasi and expeditethe process of relief and restoration...

RDIF to deliver 150 million doses of Sputnik V to Brazil in 2021, including 10 million in Q1

Moscow Russia, January 13 ANISputnik The Russian Direct Investment Fund RDIF will deliver 10 million doses of Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to Brazil in the first quarter of 2021, with a total of 150 million doses to be delivered this year,...

Delhi record second successive win, beat Andhra by six wickets

Delhi recorded their second straight win in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy after beating Andhra Pradesh by six wickets in an Elite Group E game, here on Wednesday.Put into bat at the Wankhede Stadium, Andhra were restricted to 1249 in their 20...

EXCLUSIVE-Facebook tracking a rise in violent rhetoric tied to U.S. presidential inauguration

Facebook Inc has seen an increase in signals indicating potential future acts of violence associated with efforts to contest the result of the U.S. presidential election since the Capitol siege last week, a company spokeswoman told Reuters....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021