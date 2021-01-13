Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prachanda accuses Oli of dissolving Parliament at India’s direction

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 13-01-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 22:07 IST
Prachanda accuses Oli of dissolving Parliament at India’s direction

Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', the Chairman of the Nepal Communist Party's splinter faction, on Wednesday accused Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli of splitting the ruling party and dissolving Parliament at India's direction.

Addressing leaders and cadres of his faction at the Nepal Academy Hall in the capital, Prachanda said that Prime Minister Oli had in the recent past accused that ''some leaders of NCP were hatching conspiracy to topple his government at the behest of India.'' Prachanda said his faction did not force Oli to resign simply because it would have given a message that Oli's statement was true.

''Now did Oli split the party and dissolve the House of Representatives at the direction of India?” the former prime minister asked.

He said the truth has already been revealed to the Nepalese people.

''Oli met Samanta Goel, the chief of R&AW, the intelligence wing of India, for three hours at his official residence at Baluwatar, without the presence of any second person, which clearly shows Oli’s motive,'' Prachanda alleged.

He accused Prime Minister Oli of taking wrong advice from external forces.

By dissolving the House, Oli has given a blow to the Constitution as well as the democratic republic system which has been established in the country through seven decades of struggle by the people, Prachanda said.

Nepal plunged into a political crisis on December 20 after Oli, known for his pro-Beijing leanings, in a surprise move, recommended dissolving the 275-member House, amidst a tussle for power with Prachanda.

Acting on the prime minister's recommendation, President Bidya Devi Bhandari dissolved the House the same day and announced fresh elections on April 30 and May 10, sparking protests from a large section of the NCP led by Prachanda, also a co-chair of the ruling party.

Oli, who is also the chairperson of a faction of the NCP, has said he was forced to dissolve the House after knowing that the Prachanda-led faction was planning to file a no-confidence motion against him and introduce an impeachment motion against President Bhandari.

India has described Oli's sudden decision to dissolve Parliament and call for fresh elections as an ''internal matter'' that is for the country to decide as per its democratic processes. Oli-led CPN-UML and Prachanda-led NCP (Maoist Centre) merged in May 2018 to form a unified Nepal Communist Party following victory of their alliance in the 2017 general elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

On Lohri, protesting farmers at Singhu border burn copies of farm laws

Farmers protesting at the Singhu Border burnt copies of the three central farm laws on Wednesday in a symbolic way during the Lohri festival. Lohri marks the beginning of the new harvest season and its one of the most widely celebrated fest...

401 students and folk artists to feature in cultural programme at Republic Day parade

A total of 321 students from four schools in Delhi and 80 folk artists from Kolkata will take part in the cultural programme at the Republic Day parade at Rajpath, the Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.The artists have been selected from E...

Rains batter southern TN; CM directs ministerial delegation to oversee relief

Tamil Nadu Chief MinisterK Palaniswami on Wednesday said he has deputed a ministerialdelegation to immediately visit the rain battered southerndistricts of Tirunelveli, Tuticorin and Tenkasi and expeditethe process of relief and restoration...

RDIF to deliver 150 million doses of Sputnik V to Brazil in 2021, including 10 million in Q1

Moscow Russia, January 13 ANISputnik The Russian Direct Investment Fund RDIF will deliver 10 million doses of Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to Brazil in the first quarter of 2021, with a total of 150 million doses to be delivered this year,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021