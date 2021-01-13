Left Menu
BJP will form govt in West Bengal after upcoming polls and implement NRC: UP minister

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 13-01-2021 22:24 IST
BJP will form govt in West Bengal after upcoming polls and implement NRC: UP minister

The BJP will come to power in West Bengal in the upcoming Assembly elections there, Uttar Pradesh minister Anand Swaroop Shukla said on Wednesday.

He alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ''is getting the ration cards of Rohingya Muslims and people of Bangladesh made in West Bengal''.

''The BJP will form government in West Bengal in April. As soon as BJP comes to power in West Bengal, NRC would be implemented,'' Shukla told reporters.

''She is dreaming of creating Greater Bangladesh,'' the minister of state for parliamentary affairs alleged, targeting the Trinamool Congress supremo.

