Trump will sit in dustbins of American history, says Congressman Ami Bera

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2021 22:58 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 22:58 IST
Indian-American Congressman Dr Ami Bera said on Wednesday that he will vote to impeach outgoing President Donald Trump, who ''will sit in the dustbins'' of the American history for his role in inciting insurrection against the great country.

''The President will sit in the dustbins of American history for his role in inciting insurrection against our great country. I will vote to impeach President Trump,'' Dr Bera said on the floor of the US House of Representatives as it started the impeachment proceedings against Trump.

In an stinging attack on Trump, as the House started impeachment proceedings against him, the Indian American Congressman said that January 6th was a dark day in American history.

''An armed mob of domestic extremists stormed the United States Capitol – the seat of our democracy – in an attempt to stop Congress from fulfilling its constitutional duty to certify the results of the presidential election,” he said.

Trump, he alleged, laid the foundation for this insurrection. He spent months fomenting distrust in America's democratic process with wild conspiracy theories, used mob-like tactics to try to coerce state legislatures into overturning the votes of millions of Americans, and he encouraged his supporters to march on the Capitol with ''strength,'' Bera said.

''By inciting this insurrection, the President betrayed his oath of office by committing the irredeemable act of provoking violence against the very people he swore to protect – the American people,'' he said.

''While there are no words to properly describe the President's transgressions, the constitution is clear about the remedies available to Congress for a President who commits such acts,'' Dr Bera said. The House of Representatives on Wednesday afternoon is expected to vote on a single article of impeachment charging Trump with “incitement of insurrection.” If convicted, the measure would also bar Trump from ever holding public office again.

Trump is the first ever president in the American history to be impeached twice.

