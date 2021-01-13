Left Menu
Development News Edition

US lawmakers seeks to hold Trump accountable for January 6 storming of Capitol Hill

Top American lawmakers on Wednesday sought to hold Donald Trump, the outgoing president, accountable for storming of the Capitol Hill by his supporters on January 6.Every moment Donald Trump is in the White House, our nation our freedom is in danger.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2021 23:13 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 23:13 IST
US lawmakers seeks to hold Trump accountable for January 6 storming of Capitol Hill

Top American lawmakers on Wednesday sought to hold Donald Trump, the outgoing president, accountable for storming of the Capitol Hill by his supporters on January 6.

“Every moment Donald Trump is in the White House, our nation – our freedom – is in danger. He must be held to account for the attack on our capitol that he organised and incited. I solemnly urge my colleagues to support this rule and the underlying article,” Congressman James McGovern said on floor of US House of Representatives.

McGovern brought to the House Floor H. Res. 24, the article of impeachment against Trump. The article charges the president with ‘Incitement of Insurrection’ for his actions on January 6, 2021, when he delivered a speech inciting his supporters to lay siege to the United States Capitol.

This riot temporarily halted the counting of Electoral College votes and led to the deaths of five people, including a Capitol Police Officer. “The damage this building sustained can be repaired. But if we don’t hold Donald Trump accountable, the damage done to our nation could be irreversible,” McGovern said.

Majority Leader Steny H Hoyer in an interview to MSNBC said that the President Trump does things beyond the law.

“This President does things solely for his own political interest or personal interest, not for the country's interest. That's what some Republicans are saying now. John Katko said that if we do not address this, then we will be shirking our duty and the Congress and Constitution will be at further risk and our democracy at further risk. Those are the stakes,” he said. “We’re here because we have to protect the fundamentals of our democracy. But unless we have a very strong message that this does not stand in the United States of America, this will happen again,” said Congresswoman Chellie Pingree.

Republican Congressman Steve Chabot described the impeachment move as misguided.

“Rather than contribute to healing a divided nation, the Democrats’ effort will likely drive us even further apart. It’s time for us to tone down the political rhetoric; to work together to solve the problems that face our nation. It’s time for us to put aside our differences, and find common ground. After all, we’re all Americans,” he said.

Congresswoman Cindy Axne said that the violent attack on our democracy was no accident.

“For months, the President had used the power and pulpit of his office to spread lies about the legitimacy and security of our elections. And then, in a desperate attempt to overturn his own loss, he pressed his supporters to impede the certification of his own election,” he said.

“Regardless of the remaining time in the President’s term, his crime is too great for us to ignore. For the safety of our nation and its citizens, President Trump must be removed from office,” Axne said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

REUTERS NEXT-Unilever 'strongly encourages' workers to get COVID vaccine

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

BRIEF-Reuters Next - Unilever CEO says global consumption trends to be suppressed in H1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

About 3 lakh healthcare workers to get vaccine shots at 2,934 sites on 1st day of COVID-19 inoculation drive: Sources.

About 3 lakh healthcare workers to get vaccine shots at 2,934 sites on 1st day of COVID-19 inoculation drive Sources....

WRAPUP 9-U.S. House nears impeaching Trump for second time; McConnell rejects immediate trial

As the House of Representatives moved on Wednesday toward a vote to make Donald Trump the first U.S. president to be impeached twice, the Senates top Republican rejected Democratic calls to reconvene the Senate for an immediate trial, all b...

Eight killed in two road accidents in Pak: Police

At least eight people, including five women, were killed in two different road accidents in Pakistans Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday, police said.In the first accident, five women died while four others, including two children, we...

QUOTES-U.S. lawmakers' comments on impeachment of President Donald Trump

Following are comments on the U.S. House of Representatives vote on Wednesday on the impeachment of President Donald Trump. Unless noted otherwise, remarks were made on the House floor. HOUSE SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI, DEMOCRAT OF CALIFORNIAWe c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021