Trump calls for 'no violence', asks Americans to help calm tempers

Trump calls for 'no violence', asks Americans to help calm tempersPTI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-01-2021 02:07 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 02:07 IST
US President Donald Trump urged for calm as security agencies reported they have received inputs of a possible armed violence by his supporters here and across the country ahead of the January 20 inauguration of his successor Joe Biden.
''In light of reports of more demonstrations, I urge that there must be NO violence, NO lawbreaking and NO vandalism of any kind,'' Trump said in a statement issued by the White House on Wednesday.
''That is not what I stand for, and it is not what America stands for. I call on ALL Americans to help ease tensions and calm tempers,'' said the outgoing President as the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives started a debate on impeaching him.
Trump is on the verge of becoming the only president in US history to be impeached twice.
