Majority of U.S. House votes to impeach Trump; voting continues

A majority of the U.S. House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to make Donald Trump the first U.S. president ever to be impeached twice, formally charging him with inciting an insurrection in a vote held a week after a violent mob of his supporters besieged the Capitol.

Voting by the House is continuing. (Writing by Richard Cowan and Will Dunham)

