France's Le Maire: resolving trade sanctions is my priority for Biden administration

France's Le Maire: resolving trade sanctions is my priority for Biden administrationReuters | Paris | Updated: 14-01-2021 15:53 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 15:31 IST
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday that resolving transatlantic trade sanctions were his priority for dealings with the incoming administration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden.
"These sanctions are very detrimental. A trade war is not in the interests of the U.S. and not in the interest of Europe," Le Maire said in an interview at the Reuters Next conference.
Le Maire said he had received no "initial signals" from the incoming administration and that he hoped to visit Washington in February.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- French
- Joe Biden
- Bruno Le Maire
- Le Maire
- Washington
- Next
- Europe
- U.S.
ALSO READ
Protest held outside Canadian Embassy in Washington over killing of Karima Baloch
Trump to forego New Year's Eve in Florida for early return to Washington
Trump heads back to Washington early amid showdown with Congress
'We have to be remembered for what's been done,' Trump says on early return to Washington
'We have to be remembered for what's been done,' Trump says on early return to Washington