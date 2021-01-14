Left Menu
Development News Edition

Michigan's ex-governor charged in criminal probe of Flint water crisis

Michigan's attorney general and a team of prosecutors were due on Thursday to unveil the full findings of a years-long criminal investigation into the crisis surrounding lead contamination of the drinking water system serving the city of Flint.

Reuters | Detroit | Updated: 14-01-2021 16:32 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 16:32 IST
Michigan's ex-governor charged in criminal probe of Flint water crisis

Michigan's attorney general and a team of prosecutors were due on Thursday to unveil the full findings of a years-long criminal investigation into the crisis surrounding lead contamination of the drinking water system serving the city of Flint. Former Governor Rick Snyder was charged on Wednesday with two misdemeanor counts of willful neglect of duty for his role in a debacle that afflicted the predominantly African-American city and became emblematic of racial inequality in the United States.

Flint's troubles began in 2014 after the city switched its water supply to the Flint River from Lake Huron to cut costs. Corrosive river water caused lead to leach from pipes, tainting the drinking water and causing an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease. The contamination also prompted several lawsuits from parents who said their children were showing dangerously high blood levels of lead, which can cause development disorders. Lead can be toxic and children are especially vulnerable.

A civil settlement of more than $600 million was reached with victims of the water crisis in August 2020 and is awaiting court approval. The date of the misdemeanor offense in charging documents filed against Snyder and posted online was listed as April 25, 2014, the day the city switched water systems. Each count carries a maximum penalty of a year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

The Detroit News has reported that as many as 10 people in all faced charges stemming from the water crisis, including some former members of Snyder's administration. Snyder, a Republican who has been out of office for two years, was governor when the city of some 100,000 residents was under the control of a state-appointed manager in 2014. He was succeeded by Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat.

The former Wayne County prosecutor appointed in 2016 to lead the state's investigation of the matter said then that he was looking to determine whether any officials who signed off on the change in the water system had acted criminally. On Wednesday, the office of the state attorney general, Dana Nessel, also a Democrat, said the findings of that inquiry would be announced at a news conference on Thursday, along with Michigan Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud and Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

Snyder has repeatedly apologized for the state's poor handling of the crisis, but his lawyer, Brian Lennon, has said any prosecution of the former governor would be politically motivated. “It is outrageous to think any criminal charges would be filed against Governor Snyder. Any charges would be meritless," Snyder said in a statement the day before the case was filed.

Nessel's office declined comment on the case ahead of Thursday's news conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Hungary embarks on approval process for Sinopharm COVID vaccine - foreign minister's spokesman

Hungary has embarked on the approval process for the Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine developed by the companys Beijing-based affiliate that got approved in China in December, the Hungarian foreign ministers spokesman said on Thursday.The appr...

Emirates to temporarily suspends flights to South Africa

Dubai-based airline Emirates said on Thursday it would temporarily suspend all flights to and from South Africa from Saturday due to operational reasons, without elaborating. Emirates flights tofrom South Africa will temporarily be suspende...

Delhi riots: Design by media to prejudice opinion against me, Khalid tells court

Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid alleged before a court here on Thursday there was a deliberate design by the media and a concerted effort to prejudice opinion against him in a north-east Delhi riots case.The submissions were made befo...

Delta calls 2021 year of recovery after first loss in 11 years

Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian expects 2021 to be the year of recovery after the coronavirus pandemic cut operating revenue by 64 and prompted its first annual loss in 11 years.We dont anticipate that by the summer travel will be back anywh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021