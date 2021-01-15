PM speaks to Union minister Shripad Naik

Prime Minister Narendra Modi onFriday spoke to Union minister Shripad Naik, who isrecuperating at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH)near here after getting injured in a road accident.

Naiks office stated that Modi called up the BJPleader minutes before Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu met theUnion minister at the hospital.

During a short telephonic conversation, the PM askedNaik to take care of his health, Naiks Officer on SpecialDuty (OSD) Suraj Naik told PTI.

Naidu met Naik (68), a Lok Sabha MP from Goa, ataround 10.20 am.

Naik was admitted to the government-run GMCH on Mondaynight after he was seriously injured in the road accident inadjoining Karnataka.

His wife and a close aide died in the car accident.

The GMCH on Thursday evening had said the healthcondition of Naik has been improving.

A team of the New Delhi-based All India Instituteof Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has been monitoring the treatmentbeing given to Naik.

