PM speaks to Union minister Shripad Naik

PM speaks to Union minister Shripad NaikPTI | Panaji | Updated: 15-01-2021 11:50 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 11:50 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi onFriday spoke to Union minister Shripad Naik, who isrecuperating at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH)near here after getting injured in a road accident.
Naiks office stated that Modi called up the BJPleader minutes before Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu met theUnion minister at the hospital.
During a short telephonic conversation, the PM askedNaik to take care of his health, Naiks Officer on SpecialDuty (OSD) Suraj Naik told PTI.
Naidu met Naik (68), a Lok Sabha MP from Goa, ataround 10.20 am.
Naik was admitted to the government-run GMCH on Mondaynight after he was seriously injured in the road accident inadjoining Karnataka.
His wife and a close aide died in the car accident.
The GMCH on Thursday evening had said the healthcondition of Naik has been improving.
A team of the New Delhi-based All India Instituteof Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has been monitoring the treatmentbeing given to Naik.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.
New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.
New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.
At least 18 people killed in roof collapse during funeral near New Delhi
New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.