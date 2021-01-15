Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM speaks to Union minister Shripad Naik

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 15-01-2021 11:50 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 11:50 IST
PM speaks to Union minister Shripad Naik

Prime Minister Narendra Modi onFriday spoke to Union minister Shripad Naik, who isrecuperating at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH)near here after getting injured in a road accident.

Naiks office stated that Modi called up the BJPleader minutes before Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu met theUnion minister at the hospital.

During a short telephonic conversation, the PM askedNaik to take care of his health, Naiks Officer on SpecialDuty (OSD) Suraj Naik told PTI.

Naidu met Naik (68), a Lok Sabha MP from Goa, ataround 10.20 am.

Naik was admitted to the government-run GMCH on Mondaynight after he was seriously injured in the road accident inadjoining Karnataka.

His wife and a close aide died in the car accident.

The GMCH on Thursday evening had said the healthcondition of Naik has been improving.

A team of the New Delhi-based All India Instituteof Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has been monitoring the treatmentbeing given to Naik.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Three killed in fire at scrap shop in west Delhi

Three people, including a child, were killed in a fire at a scrap shop in west Delhis Kirti Nagar area, police said on Friday.The blaze was reported around 1050 pm on Thursday and seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot, according to the...

A Journey through Food and Time Shikha Shetty - The Chief Foodie Officer

Mumbai Maharashtra India, January 15 ANIPNN If you were given a choice to choose between good and bad for you, it would be a very simple decision, opting for the good over the bad one. But when it comes to choosing between two amazing thing...

Rugby-Japan to launch new professional league in 2022

The Japan Rugby Football Union said on Friday it will launch a three-tier professional league from January 2022 in a bid to raise the domestic game to a new level, though the changes fell short of the dramatic shake-up some had been calling...

Jallikattu competition underway in Tamil Nadu

Traditional bull-taming sport Jallikattu competition is underway on Friday in Palamedu area of Madurai in Tamil Nadu. The event in the state started on Thursday.As per COVID-19 rules, the number of players in an event should not exceed more...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021