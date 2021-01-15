TMC MP Satabdi Roy says 'some people' do not want her in party

About a month after Trinamool Congress (TMC) heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari, along with several other leaders across party lines, switched over to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), another TMC leader and Member of Parliament Satabdi Roy on Thursday indicated she felt 'some people' do not want her in the party. In a social media post on her 'Satabdi Roy Fan Club' Facebook page, the actor turned politician said the reason behind her absence in party programmes in her constituency, Birbhum, is because she is not informed about the schedules in advance.

"Many have been asking me why I am not seen in party programmes in Birbhum. How do I attend when I don't get to know about the schedule? I feel some people do not want me to be there," Roy wrote on Facebook. According to TMC insiders, the Birbhum MP was seldom seen at party programmes in the district after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Roy was last seen during Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Birbhum visit on December 28. "Roy was not on good terms with the ruling party coterie in Birbhum for long. Local leaders did not like Roy disbursing her Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLAD) funds without getting them authorised by the party to select development projects," a party source said. (ANI)

