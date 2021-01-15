Left Menu
Development News Edition

TMC MP Satabdi Roy says 'some people' do not want her in party

About a month after Trinamool Congress (TMC) heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari, along with several other leaders across party lines, switched over to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), another TMC leader and Member of Parliament Satabdi Roy on Thursday indicated she felt 'some people' do not want her in the party.

ANI | Birbhum (West Bengal) | Updated: 15-01-2021 14:29 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 14:29 IST
TMC MP Satabdi Roy says 'some people' do not want her in party
TMC MP Satabdi Roy (Photo/Facebook). Image Credit: ANI

About a month after Trinamool Congress (TMC) heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari, along with several other leaders across party lines, switched over to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), another TMC leader and Member of Parliament Satabdi Roy on Thursday indicated she felt 'some people' do not want her in the party. In a social media post on her 'Satabdi Roy Fan Club' Facebook page, the actor turned politician said the reason behind her absence in party programmes in her constituency, Birbhum, is because she is not informed about the schedules in advance.

"Many have been asking me why I am not seen in party programmes in Birbhum. How do I attend when I don't get to know about the schedule? I feel some people do not want me to be there," Roy wrote on Facebook. According to TMC insiders, the Birbhum MP was seldom seen at party programmes in the district after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Roy was last seen during Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Birbhum visit on December 28. "Roy was not on good terms with the ruling party coterie in Birbhum for long. Local leaders did not like Roy disbursing her Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLAD) funds without getting them authorised by the party to select development projects," a party source said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Uganda's Museveni takes early election lead as rival alleges fraud

Long-time leader Yoweri Museveni took an early lead in Ugandas presidential election according to preliminary results on Friday, though his main rival said there had been widespread fraud and his supporters had the right to protest.With 29....

Japan mulls harsher punishments for violators of COVID-19 restriction measures

Tokyo Japan, January 15 ANISputnik Japans Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare on Friday held a meeting to discuss introducing harsher punishments for violators of coronavirus rules as the country sees a surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths,...

Six Indians in top-10 of BWF world junior rankings; Varun, Samiya attain World No. 2 spot

Riding on some fine performances, promising Indian shuttlers Varun Kapur and Samiya Imad Farooqui along with four other Indians have confirmed Top-10 spots in the recently announced BWFs world junior rankings. Starting 2021 on a high, Varun...

'A clear and final no': French minister opposes $20 bln Canadian offer for Carrefour

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire expressed Frances stiff opposition to a possible near-20 billion takeover of Carrefour by Canadas Alimentation Couche-Tard on Friday, driving the French retailers shares down by 4.5.Food security is strategic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021