Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan minister says "anything can happen" with Tokyo Games

Japanese cabinet minister Taro Kono has said anything can happen in regard to the postponed Tokyo Olympics, raising more doubts about the games scheduled to begin in just over six months.Konos statements contradict the official government position and that of the local organizing committee.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 15-01-2021 14:45 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 14:45 IST
Japan minister says "anything can happen" with Tokyo Games

Japanese cabinet minister Taro Kono has said “anything can happen” in regard to the postponed Tokyo Olympics, raising more doubts about the games scheduled to begin in just over six months.

Kono's statements contradict the official government position and that of the local organizing committee. They have both said repeatedly the games will take place and will be “safe and secure.” Kono opened the door to a possible cancellation. He also reiterated recent poll results that show about 80% in Japan think the Olympics shouldn't happen, or will not happen.

“I should say anything is possible,”Kono said at the Reuters Next conference.

Kono is the former defense minister and is now the minister for administrative and regulatory reform.

“It could go either way,'' he added.

Much of Japan is under an emergency order with new cases rising across the country. Japan has handled the coronavirus better than most countries and has attributed about 4,000 deaths of COVID-19.

The Olympics are to open on July 23 followed by the Paralympics on Aug. 24.

Organizers were asked for a comment but did not immediately respond.

Kono suggested few fans were likely to be attending with the focus on 15,400 Olympic and Paralympic athletes who must enter Japan. They will be accompanied by tens of thousands of officials, judges, volunteers, media, and broadcasters.

“We need to think about those people who come and watch, but we basically need to focus on the athletes first,''he said. ”And then if it''s possible, we need to get the tourists in.” “So from now until summer, anything is possible,” he added.

Kono is known for for his forthright comments and has been clear about his interest in being prime minister. He attended Georgetown University in the United States and did the interview in English.

“The Olympic committee must have been thinking about Plan B, Plan C, whatever,” Kono said. ''I mean, the situation is not easy. There must be some back-up plan.” IOC officials and President Thomas Bach have said the Olympics cannot be postponed again and will be canceled if they can't be held.

Japan and the IOC are heavily invested in the Olympics. Japan has spent at least $25 billion to organize the Olympics, and the IOC relies on the games with 73% of its income coming from the sale or broadcast rights. Another 18% is from sponsors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Uganda's Museveni takes early election lead as rival alleges fraud

Long-time leader Yoweri Museveni took an early lead in Ugandas presidential election according to preliminary results on Friday, though his main rival said there had been widespread fraud and his supporters had the right to protest.With 29....

Japan mulls harsher punishments for violators of COVID-19 restriction measures

Tokyo Japan, January 15 ANISputnik Japans Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare on Friday held a meeting to discuss introducing harsher punishments for violators of coronavirus rules as the country sees a surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths,...

Six Indians in top-10 of BWF world junior rankings; Varun, Samiya attain World No. 2 spot

Riding on some fine performances, promising Indian shuttlers Varun Kapur and Samiya Imad Farooqui along with four other Indians have confirmed Top-10 spots in the recently announced BWFs world junior rankings. Starting 2021 on a high, Varun...

'A clear and final no': French minister opposes $20 bln Canadian offer for Carrefour

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire expressed Frances stiff opposition to a possible near-20 billion takeover of Carrefour by Canadas Alimentation Couche-Tard on Friday, driving the French retailers shares down by 4.5.Food security is strategic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021