Maha: BJP women's wing to launch agitation against Munde

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-01-2021 17:52 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 17:52 IST
The women's wing of theMaharashtra unit of the BJP on Friday announced an agitationagainst state social justice minister Dhananjay Munde who hasbeen accused of rape by a Mumbai-based woman.

Uma Khapre, head of the state BJP's women's wing, saidthe allegations against Munde were serious but chief ministerUddhav Thackeray is keeping mum on the issue.

''He should have sought Munde's resignation. We havedecided to start a statewide agitation from Monday to seek theminister's resignation,'' Khapre said.

Munde, an NCP leader, has already denied the 37-year-old woman's allegations, claiming that she was blackmailinghim. The minister, however, also disclosed that he was in aconsensual relationship with the woman's sister.

''He should understand what message he is sending outby being in a relationship with a woman while being married toanother woman,'' Khapre said.

The woman who has leveled allegations is trying toregister a complaint of rape, and to ensure impartialinvestigation, the minister should be removed from thecabinet, Khapre demanded.

''Even NCP chief Sharad Pawar did not seek hisresignation, so we are demanding it,'' she said.

''The chief minister should ensure that investigatingofficers do not come under any kind of pressure,'' Khapreadded.

Earlier in the day, NCP chief Pawar said the partywill contemplate action against Munde only after the truthcomes out in a police probe.

On Thursday, BJP leader Krishna Hegde and Manish Dhuriof the MNS had alleged that the same woman had `harassed'them too.

