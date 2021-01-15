MVA govt strong, allegations won't affect it: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut onFriday said Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) governmentis strong and allegations concerning some ministers won'taffect its stability.

A woman has alleged that NCP minister Dhananjay Munderaped her, and NCB has arrested the son-in-law of another NCPminister Nawab Malik, in a drugs case, prompting the BJP toseek action against these ministers.

Talking to reporters after meeting NCP chief SharadPawar, Raut said it is the job of the opposition party to seekresignations every day.

''If this yardstick were to be applied, then one caneven demand the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modidaily over the ongoing farmers protests,'' he said.

Asked about the claim that his wife Varsha Raut repaida Rs 55 lakh ''friendly loan'' she had taken from a bank scamaccuseds wife soon after the Enforcement Directorate summonedher to seek an explanation, Raut quipped, ''there is no need torespond to every allegation.'' The Maha Vikas Aghadi of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congressis strong no matter how many allegations the opposition partylevels, Raut said.

Asked if the allegations against MVA leaders havedamaged the ruling alliance, Raut replied, ''absolutely not''.

Raut said he met Pawar at the latter's residence hereto invite him for his daughters engagement ceremony.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)