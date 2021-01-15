Left Menu
Development News Edition

Poland targets big tech with anti-censorship law

deleting user accounts, if they do not agree with them." Users will be able to appeal to a Free Speech Council and if social media companies block accounts or remove posts that do not break Polish law, they will be liable for fines of up to 50 million zlotys ($13.35 million).

Reuters | Updated: 15-01-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 18:34 IST
Poland targets big tech with anti-censorship law

Social media companies that remove posts they deem offensive could face fines, Poland's justice minister said on Friday, as a government that allied itself with U.S. President Donald Trump enacts a move it says will guarantee free speech.

The ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, which has a conservative Catholic social agenda, argues that big tech companies exercise a dangerous level of control over public debate, censoring opinions out of line with their own liberal world view. "We place emphasis on the sphere of freedom," Zbigniew Ziobro told a news conference, adding that the law would not exclude the possibility of removing posts or blocking accounts but would stop companies "blocking individual statements or... deleting user accounts, if they do not agree with them."

Users will be able to appeal to a Free Speech Council and if social media companies block accounts or remove posts that do not break Polish law, they will be liable for fines of up to 50 million zlotys ($13.35 million). The move follows an announcement by state-controlled refiner PKN Orlen that it is buying regional newspaper publisher Polska Press, an acquisition critics say aims to increase government control over media.

Twitter permanently suspended Trump's account this month, citing the risk of further incitement of violence. Trump's supporters rampaged in the Capitol following a speech in which the Republican urged them to fight President-elect Joe Biden's election victory. Trump falsely claims he lost due to widespread voting fraud.

Poland's law on social media had been planned before events in Washington, but the country has set great store by its relationship with Trump and Polish right-wing media criticised Twitter's decision. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki wrote on his Facebook page that censorship on social media should not be tolerated, and that social media should serve society, not their "powerful owners".

Earlier this month, Deputy Justice Minister Sebastian Kaleta railed against "the preventive censorship of the U.S. President" in a tweet. ($1 = 3.7449 zlotys)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Lebanese parliament approves law paving way for vaccine deal

Lebanons parliament on Friday approved a law that paves the way for the government to sign deals for coronavirus vaccinations as it battles a steep increase in infections. Lebanon said in mid-December it was expecting to sign a deal for sup...

EU suspends Ethiopian budget support over Tigray crisis

The European Union has suspended budget support for Ethiopia worth 88 million euros 107 million until humanitarian agencies are granted access to people in need of aid in the northern Tigray region. In a blog post published on Friday, the E...

Sebi imposes Rs 76 lakh fine on Garware Polyester, 5 officials for disclosure lapses

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday levied a total fine of Rs 76 lakh on Garware Polyester Ltd and its five officials for disclosure lapses with respect to change in shareholding of the firm.The entities are facing fine for violating Prohibiti...

Maharashtra reports 3,145 new COVID-19 cases, tally increases to 19,84,768; death toll reaches 50,336 with 45 fatalities: health official.

Maharashtra reports 3,145 new COVID-19 cases, tally increases to 19,84,768 death toll reaches 50,336 with 45 fatalities health official....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021