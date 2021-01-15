Left Menu
Former Union minister Kamal Morarka dead

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-01-2021 22:28 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 22:22 IST
Former Union minister and notedbusinessman Kamal Morarka died here on Friday evening after abrief illness. He was 74.

Former Rajasthan minister Rajkumar Sharma, who is alegislator from Nawalgarh in that state, tweeted the news ofthe former Rajya Sabha member's demise.

Morarka was a Union minister in the Chandra Shekhargovernment in 1990-91 and a Rajya Sabha member from Rajasthanfrom Janata Dal (Secular) during 1988-94.

''Shocked with the demise of former Union minister andfamous industrialist of Nawalgarh, Kamal Morarka ji. This isan irreparable loss to all of us. Praying to the Lord to givethe bereaved family the power to bear this sorrow, Sharmatweeted.

Born in a traditional Marwari family on June 18, 1946,Morarka was also a noted industrialist and was the chairman ofMorarka Organic.

He headed the Samajwadi Janata Party (Rashtriya) since2012.

Morarka had a keen interest in sports and served asvice-president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India(BCCI) and Vice President of Rajasthan Cricket Association.

He was also a philanthropist and social worker andcontributed to organic farming in his native Shekhawati inRajasthan. He also published a book of wild life photographs.

His M R Morarka Foundation organised the annualShekhawati Festival in Nawalgarh for over two decades.

Anant Goenka, Executive Director of the Indian Expressgroup, said he is extremely saddened to hear of the passing ofKamal Morarka.

''Privileged to have known a man like him... he livedby example, with fine old Indian values and an ever-young,curious mind. India will miss his warmth,'' Goenka tweeted.

