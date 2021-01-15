Pelosi doesn't answer when asked about sending Trump impeachment article to U.S. Senate

Pelosi doesn't answer when asked about sending Trump impeachment article to U.S. SenateReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-01-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 22:41 IST
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi did not answer when asked on Friday about when she plans to send the single impeachment article against President Donald Trump to the Senate, which would begin the trial process in that chamber.
"We're working on taking this to trial...and you'll be the first to know when we announce that we're going over there," Pelosi told reporters at a briefing, noting that the House had just passed the article on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pelosi
- U.S. House of Representatives
- Senate
- House
- Donald Trump
- Nancy Pelosi
ALSO READ
Pelosi likely speaker again, but might require high-wire act
More than 2.8 mln have voted early in Georgia's U.S. Senate runoff
UN experts welcome decision by Argentina’s Senate to legalise abortions
Pak opposition slams NAB in special session of Senate
Biden flexes Georgia muscle alongside GOP in Senate races