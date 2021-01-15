Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pelosi doesn't answer when asked about sending Trump impeachment article to U.S. Senate

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-01-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 22:41 IST
Pelosi doesn't answer when asked about sending Trump impeachment article to U.S. Senate

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi did not answer when asked on Friday about when she plans to send the single impeachment article against President Donald Trump to the Senate, which would begin the trial process in that chamber.

"We're working on taking this to trial...and you'll be the first to know when we announce that we're going over there," Pelosi told reporters at a briefing, noting that the House had just passed the article on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Defence Minister unveils India's first indigenously developed Driverless metro car

Defence Minister Rajnath Singhon Friday unveiled the countrys first indigenously designedand developed Driverless Metro Car at the BEML manufacturingfacility here.The Minister, who visited the facility, said he wasproud of the good work the...

AAP asks BJP to resign if it can't run MCDs

The AAP on Friday demanded that the BJP should resign and let it rule the municipal corporations for one year before the civic polls due in 2022 amid an ongoing tussle between the two sides over non-payment of salaries to MCD employees.Delh...

Strong 5.9-magnitude quake shakes Guatemala

A strong 5.9 magnitude earthquake swayed buildings in Guatemalas capital Friday morning. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.The shaking lasted a long time and shook some things from walls.The U.S. Geological Service said ...

Spain reports record 40,197 COVID-19 cases, incidence hits new high

Spain reported a record 40,197 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, while the incidence of the disease as measured over the past 14 days hit a new high of 575 cases per 100,000 people, climbing from 522 cases the previous day, Health Ministry data...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021