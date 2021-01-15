People of Bengal have realised that only Modi govt can alleviate their suffering: Shekhawat

Union Minister Gajendra SinghShekhawat alleged on Friday that West Bengal Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee ''cheated'' the people of the state in the nameof development, asserting that her ''stubbornness'' has forcedmany into homelessness.

Shekhawat, the minister for Jal Shakti, made thecomments as he took part in a door-to-door campaign of the BJPin the North 24 Parganas district.

''Her stubbornness has forced people into homelessness.

Not only this, she has also blocked the benefits ofPradhanmantri Awaas Yojana from reaching the poor due to whichpeople are forced to reside in 'kachcha' houses,'' Shekhawatsaid as he visited Gaighata, Thakurnagar and Bangaon Southassembly constituencies.

''The Mamata Banerjee government has only cheated thepeople in the name of development in the past 10 years,'' headded.

Several Union ministers are touring different parts ofWest Bengal with the assemby elections just months away.

Shekhawat said different sections of people weresupporting the BJP to remove the TMC government from power inWest Bengal.

The labourers, farmers, youth and women of Bengal haverealised that only the Modi government can alleviate theirsuffering, he said.

