is Authority sets dates for legislative and presidential elections

is Authority sets dates for legislative and presidential electionsReuters | Updated: 16-01-2021 01:02 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 23:58 IST
The Palestinian Authority on Friday announced it will hold its first national elections in more than a decade, in the latest of many attempts to end years of infighting between President Mahmoud Abbas's Fatah movement and his Islamist rival Hamas.
Palestinians' last parliamentary ballot in 2006 resulted in a surprise win by Hamas, widening an internal political rift that led to the group's seizure of the Gaza Strip in 2007 and contributed to a long delay in setting further elections. The PA, which has limited self-rule in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, will hold legislative elections on May 22 and a presidential vote on June 31, a decree from Abbas's office said.
"The President instructed the election committee and all state apparatuses of the state to launch a democratic election process in all cities of the homeland," the decree said, referring to the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- East
- Abbas
- West Bank
- Gaza
- Hamas
- Israeli
- Islamist
- Gaza Strip
- Mahmoud Abbas
- Palestinians
- Jerusalem
ALSO READ
People News Roundup: Russia buries Soviet double agent George Blake with honours; Bent spoon, straight needle: mystic Geller joins Israeli vaccine drive and more
People News Roundup: Bent spoon, straight needle: mystic Geller joins Israeli vaccine drive; Actress Dawn Wells dies from COVID-19
Israeli protesters press on against PM Netanyahu
People News Roundup: Bent spoon, straight needle: mystic Geller joins Israeli vaccine drive
Palestinians say Israeli gunshot in the neck paralysed man