Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha kics off COVID-19 vaccination programme, over 16,000 people to get inoculated on day one

The state has so far received 1.93 lakh doses and expectsmore soon. The inoculation drive will be halted on Sunday inorder to observe the impact of the vaccination process, theofficial said.Another official said the Ministry of Health andFamily Welfare will take feedback from two sites inBhubaneswar and Sundargarh.Patnaik will also interact with some other recipientsat three sites, sources said.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 16-01-2021 13:45 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 13:45 IST
Odisha kics off COVID-19 vaccination programme, over 16,000 people to get inoculated on day one

Odisha began its COVID-19vaccination drive on Saturday at 161 session sites across thestate, where 16,100 people will be inoculated, officials said.

A 51-year-old frontline worker at Capital Hospitalbecame the person to be administered the jab around 11 am,shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched thenationwide rollout of the vaccination drive via videoconferencing, they said.

''The first vaccine dose was given to a class-IVfrontline worker at Capital Hospital here. The director of thehospital and a doctor were the next to be inoculated,''Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, P KMohapatra, told reporters here.

Mohapatra said the early recipients were immediatelytaken to an observation room. Those who will be vaccinated onSaturday include healthcare and anganwadi workers.

During an interaction with Chief Minister NaveenPatnaik through video conferencing, the first recipient,Biranchi Naiak, said: ''I got the shot about one hour ago anddo not feel any substantial side effect. I am absolutelyfine.'' Mohapatra said the state government aims to completethe first phase of vaccination of 3.28 lakh people by January25. ''The state has so far received 1.93 lakh doses and expectsmore soon.'' The inoculation drive will be halted on Sunday inorder to observe the impact of the vaccination process, theofficial said.

Another official said the Ministry of Health andFamily Welfare will take feedback from two sites inBhubaneswar and Sundargarh.

Patnaik will also interact with some other recipientsat three sites, sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

'Godzilla vs Kong' to now release in March

Warner Bros has announced that Godzilla vs Kong will now be releasing two months early on March 26.The film, the fourth entry in Legendarys MonsterVersefranchise, was previously slated to hit theatres and streaming service HBO Max on May 21...

U.S. carries out 13th and final execution under Trump administration

The U.S. government carried out the 13th and final federal execution under President Donald Trumps administration early on Saturday, days before his successor Joe Biden takes office with a promise to try to end the death penalty. Dustin Hig...

Highway construction comes under Uttarakhand HC scrutiny

The Uttarakhand High Court has asked the state government whether due permissions had been obtained for the construction of a highway, part of which passes through a national park.A division bench, comprising Chief Justice R S Chauhan and J...

Liv Tyler reveals she tested COVID-19 positive on New Year's Eve

Actor Liv Tyler on Saturday shared that she tested positive for coronavirus on New Years Eve and has since recovered.The Lord of The Rings star opened up about her COVID-19 diagnosis in a lengthy Instagram post.I tested positive for covid 1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021