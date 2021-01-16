Goa: Javadekar visits Union Minister Shripad Naik at GMCH

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday met Union MinisterShripad Naik, who is recuperating at Goa Medical College and hospital near here.

Naik (68), the Union Minister of State for Defence and Ayush, met with an accident in neighboring Karnataka earlier this week, in which his wife and aide were killed.

''Naik's condition is stable. He is recovering fast,'' Javadekar told reporters after his visit to the hospital.

Javadekar was accompanied by Chief Minister PramodSawant during the visit.

Meanwhile, the GMCH in a medical bulletin issued on Friday had said that the Union AYUSH minister was recovering well.

''All his vital parameters including blood pressure, pulse rate and oxygen saturation are within normal limits,'' GMCH Dean Dr Shivanand Bandekar had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)