Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 vaccine rollout begins in Telangana

VisionaryPMOIndia who stood with scientists' efforts always, she tweeted. The healthcare workers and others, who received the vaccine at different places in the state, told reporters that they did not experience any health issues. K Jayamma 42, a health worker, received the first vaccine shot at the Rural Health Centre at Narsingi on the city outskirts. I had no fear of taking the vaccine.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-01-2021 16:23 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 15:52 IST
COVID-19 vaccine rollout begins in Telangana
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Amid cheers, a woman sanitation worker received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a state-run hospital here as the exercise was launched in Telangana on Saturday.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy and Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender formally launched the vaccination program at the Gandhi Government Hospital here.

S Krishnamma, a woman sanitation worker was administered the first shot amid cheers by those present at the GandhiHospital after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation on the occasion of the vaccine rollout concluded.

Krishnamma told media persons that though she was a little apprehensive earlier, she was reassured by the hospital superintendent.

The woman said she did not have any health complaints after taking the vaccine and appealed to all to receive the shot with courage in order to protect one's health.

The vaccination campaign also began simultaneously at various other locations in the state where state ministers and other public representatives were present.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, a medical doctor,visited the state-run Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences(NIMS) in the city.

''Nizam institute medical science Hyderabad to greet theRecepients of vaccines on the Historic vaccine launch today.

It is a THANKS giving day to all Drs nurses para medics &sanitary workers who served covid patients. Visionary@PMOIndia who stood with scientists efforts always,'' shetweeted.

The healthcare workers and others, who received thevaccine at different places in the state, told reporters thatthey did not experience any health issues.

K Jayamma (42), a health worker, received the firstvaccine shot at the Rural Health Centre at Narsingi on thecity outskirts.

''I had no fear of taking the vaccine. I wanted to takethe vaccine first to allay apprehensions if any about thevaccination. My family members also encouraged me to take it.

We (health workers) all have been serving the COVID-19patients for the past nine months (on COVID-19) and wereawaiting the vaccine,'' Jayamma, an Auxiliary Nurse Midwife(ANM) at the Narsingi Rural Health Centretold PTI.

State ministers and other public representatives werepresent at the inauguration of the inoculation drive atdifferent places in the state.

The health minister said vaccination drive was underwayat 144 centres in the state on Saturday with 30 people eachslated to receive the shot there.

The state government has invited the participation ofpublic representatives from village ''sarpanches'' to ministersin the programme to spread awareness among people about theexercise.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Stuck in Bosnia, migrants sleeping rough face up to winter

Temperatures have plummeted way below zero in Bosnia, making life even more miserable for hundreds of migrants and refugees including entire families with small children sleeping rough while trying to reach Western Europe.After days of sn...

Netizens laud vaccine launch; 'LargestVaccineDrive' hashtag trends on Twitter hours after roll-out

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Indias COVID-19 vaccination programme, netizens on Saturday lauded the PM for the roll-out of the nationwide inoculation drive with the hashtag LargestVaccineDrive trending on Twitter.Launch...

Indonesian Semeru volcano erupts, spews ash 5kms into sky

A volcano in Indonesias East Java province erupted on Saturday, spewing ash and smoke as high as an estimated 5.6 kilometres into the sky, according to data from the geological agency at the countrys energy ministry. Indonesia has nearly 13...

HDFC Bank Q3 net rises 14.36 pc to Rs 8,760 cr

The countrys largest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Saturday reported a 14.36 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 8,760 crore for the December quarter.At the standalone level, the net profit for the three-month period grew 18...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021