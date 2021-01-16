COVID-19 vaccine rollout begins in Telangana

Amid cheers, a woman sanitation worker received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a state-run hospital here as the exercise was launched in Telangana on Saturday.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy and Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender formally launched the vaccination program at the Gandhi Government Hospital here.

S Krishnamma, a woman sanitation worker was administered the first shot amid cheers by those present at the GandhiHospital after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation on the occasion of the vaccine rollout concluded.

Krishnamma told media persons that though she was a little apprehensive earlier, she was reassured by the hospital superintendent.

The woman said she did not have any health complaints after taking the vaccine and appealed to all to receive the shot with courage in order to protect one's health.

The vaccination campaign also began simultaneously at various other locations in the state where state ministers and other public representatives were present.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, a medical doctor,visited the state-run Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences(NIMS) in the city.

''Nizam institute medical science Hyderabad to greet theRecepients of vaccines on the Historic vaccine launch today.

It is a THANKS giving day to all Drs nurses para medics &sanitary workers who served covid patients. Visionary@PMOIndia who stood with scientists efforts always,'' shetweeted.

The healthcare workers and others, who received thevaccine at different places in the state, told reporters thatthey did not experience any health issues.

K Jayamma (42), a health worker, received the firstvaccine shot at the Rural Health Centre at Narsingi on thecity outskirts.

''I had no fear of taking the vaccine. I wanted to takethe vaccine first to allay apprehensions if any about thevaccination. My family members also encouraged me to take it.

We (health workers) all have been serving the COVID-19patients for the past nine months (on COVID-19) and wereawaiting the vaccine,'' Jayamma, an Auxiliary Nurse Midwife(ANM) at the Narsingi Rural Health Centretold PTI.

State ministers and other public representatives werepresent at the inauguration of the inoculation drive atdifferent places in the state.

The health minister said vaccination drive was underwayat 144 centres in the state on Saturday with 30 people eachslated to receive the shot there.

The state government has invited the participation ofpublic representatives from village ''sarpanches'' to ministersin the programme to spread awareness among people about theexercise.

