Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong's Tewari, Union health min spar over approval to Bharat Biotech vaccine

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 19:32 IST
Cong's Tewari, Union health min spar over approval to Bharat Biotech vaccine
India recently granted two vaccines -- Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin -- approval on restricted emergency use. Image Credit: ANI

Senior Congress leader Manish Tewari and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan sparred on Twitter on Saturday with the Opposition leader raising questions over the emergency use approval given to the indigenously developed vaccine Covaxin and the BJP leader hitting back alleging that Tewari was only passionate about spreading rumours.

India recently granted two vaccines -- Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin -- approval on restricted emergency use.

In the backdrop of the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out in the country, Tewari raised questions over the emergency use approval given to the indigenously developed vaccine Covaxin and alleged that it was ''sans due process''.

''As vaccine roll-out begins, it is all a bit puzzling India has no policy framework for authorising emergency use. Yet, two vaccines have been approved for restricted use in emergency situation,'' Tewari said in a tweet just before Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the vaccination drive.

''COVAXIN is another story -- Approvals sans Due Process,'' the former Union minister added, tagging a media report which claimed that scientists and doctors are divided on the issue of restricted use approval granted to the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

Responding to Tewari's remarks raising questions over approval to Covaxin, Vardhan, in a tweet, quoted English cleric Charles Caleb Colton who said, ''So blinded are we by our passions that we suffer more to be damned than to be saved.'' ''Sh @ManishTewari & @INCIndia are only passionate about spreading distrust & rumours. Open your eyes, sharing photos of eminent Doctors & Govt functionaries getting inoculated,'' Vardhan tweeted and posted pictures from the inoculation drive that began earlier in the day.

Hitting back at Vardhan for his jibe, Tewari said, ''Dear Dr @drharshvardhan, Concerns that I have articulated are real & not imagined. It is not fear Mongering. Look what is happening in Norway. It may be a different vaccine but do not hide behind vaccine nationalism. ANS QUES's Expected better of you Sir.'' Addressing Tewari, in another tweet, the Union health minister said the science behind COVID-19 vaccines is resolute.

''Our scientists have worked at lightning speed to expedite functions that contribute to development of a vaccine but not a single function has been circumvented. Safety above all else has been the guiding principle!'' he said.

Tagging Vardhan's tweet, Tewari said, ''Well @drharshvardhan since you say so & as you are aware that I have deep personal regard for you I am more than willing to take your word for it. However, why is the medical fraternity so deeply divided over the safety,reliability & efficacy of COVAXIN?'' Tewari also shared a letter on Twitter which was purportedly from the Resident Doctor Association (RDA) of the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital to the medical superintendent of the hospital in which apprehensions were expressed over the use of Covaxin in the vaccination drive for the resident doctors.

''Is this letter a genuine or a fake? A journalist sent it to me. Just bringing it to your attention. kind of FYA (for your attention),'' Tewari tweeted along with the letter.

Earlier this month, senior Congress leaders Anand Sharma, Jairam Ramesh and Shashi Tharoor had also raised concerns over India's drugs regulator's nod to restricted use of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine.

However, there were different voices within the party as its chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had lauded scientists and researchers of Bharat Biotech for the indigenous vaccine.

The BJP, in response to the criticism by some Congress leaders, had hit out at the Congress with party president J P Nadda alleging that whenever India achieves something commendable the opposition party comes up with ''wild theories'' to ''ridicule'' the accomplishments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Have requested Centre to provide adequate number of COVID-19 vaccines to Bengal: Mamata

Expressing her dissatisfactionover the inadequate number of COVID-19 vaccines supplied toWest Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday saidher government strongly feels that all people of the stateshould be inoculated free of cost...

Portuguese hospitals under pressure as COVID-19 cases reach record

Portugals fragile health system is under growing pressure due to a worrying rise in coronavirus infections, with the country reporting 10,947 new cases and 166 deaths on Saturday, the worst surge since the pandemic started last year. The ca...

Ally of poisoned Kremlin critic Navalny jailed in Moscow for extremism

Pavel Zelensky, a member of the Anti-Corruption Foundation team of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, was jailed by a Moscow court on Saturday until Feb. 28 on charges of inciting extremism on the internet, according to a court statement. His d...

Goa: 426 of 700 registered beneficiaries vaccinated on first day

As many as 426 of the 700 healthworkers scheduled to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Goa wereinoculated on the first day of the nationwide drive, a seniorhealth official said.The rest may have remained absent due to initialhesitation, said stat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021