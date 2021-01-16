Left Menu
In crime-infested Bihar, 'double engine' has become trouble engine: Tejashwi

Replying to a query, the RJD leader said that he waswaiting for the schedule for the upcoming budget session ofthe assembly, following which he will draw up the itineraryfor the proposed state-wide Dhanyawad Yatra thanksgivingtour.He reiterated his opposition to the proposedtruncation of the session to not more than a week.The government wants to shorten the session in thename of COVID-19 vaccination.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 16-01-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 22:48 IST
Yadav made the remarks against Kumar in the backdropof his heated exchange with journalists here on Friday whenthey had sought to nettle him on the inability of the policeto crack a high profile murder case. Image Credit: Wikipedia

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav onSaturday charged that the ruling BJP-JD(U) alliance in Biharhas become a ''trouble engine'' instead of the ''double engine''that had promised to propel the state towards progress.

The leader of the opposition cited recent incidents ofcrime to buttress the point that Chief Minister Nitish Kumarhad become tired and helpless after being in power for adecade and a half, while the BJP was unable to make adifference despite having more MLAs and two Deputy CMs forthe first time in the state's history.

''I am going to Saran tomorrow where I will visit theancestral residence of Rupesh Kumar Singh (slain Indigoairlines station manager). His family members evidently havelost faith in the state government and are demanding a CBIinquiry. And the CM is busy holding the brief for the police,which has not been able to crack the case even after 72hours,'' said Yadav.

The former Deputy CM, who was addressing a pressconference here, also distributed copies of a stinging letterhe has shot off to Kumar.

''Please crackdown on crime in Bihar, else you willnever be forgiven by its people... In the pages of history youwill not find a space even in the footnotes,'' Yadav has saidin the blistering note.

Replying to a query, the RJD leader said that he waswaiting for the schedule for the upcoming budget session ofthe assembly, following which he will draw up the itineraryfor the proposed state-wide 'Dhanyawad Yatra' (thanksgivingtour).

He reiterated his opposition to the proposedtruncation of the session to not more than a week.

''The government wants to shorten the session in thename of COVID-19 vaccination. Are MLAs going to administer theshots?'' he asked.

''Surely, the government is wary of being cornered bythe legislators, especially from the opposition, on the floorof the House on issues related to governance,'' said Yadav whohas previously announced a boycott of the assembly session ifit was curtailed.

