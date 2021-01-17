Left Menu
COVID vaccination drive launched in Odisha; 81 pc of targeted beneficiaries get the jab

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-01-2021 01:11 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 01:11 IST
Around 81 per cent of thetargeted beneficiaries on Saturday turned out at designatedcentres across Odisha to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as thestate government rolled out the inoculation drive, an officialsaid.

The exercise began at about 11 am, immediately afterPrime Minister Narendra Modi launched the programme in NewDelhi.

''About 81 per cent of the beneficiaries have receivedthe vaccine in 161 session sites across the state by 6 pm,'' asenior health department official said.

Of the total 16,314 people targeted to receive thejabs, 13,292 frontline workers took the vaccine on the firstday, the official said adding that the turnout may increase assome people were in the queue even after 6 pm.

A 51-year-old sanitation frontline worker at CapitalHospital in Bhubaneswar became the first person in the stateto get the shot.

Official sources said that the state government hasthree cases, one each from Cuttack, Dhenkanal and Gajapati,which reported some reaction in frontline workers after beingadministered with the vaccine. All of them who complained ofhead reeling were put under observation and later releasedfollowing preliminary treatment.

During an interaction with Chief Minister NaveenPatnaik through video conference, the first recipient,Biranchi Naiak, said, ''I got the shot about one hour ago anddo not feel any substantial side effect. I am absolutelyfine.'' Patnaik also interacted with vaccinated health workersand collected feedback.

He congratulated the health workers and appealed fortheir cooperation in the vaccination drive.

''The state is proud of the dedication and sacrificesof frontline workers over the last 10 months in the line ofduty,'' the chief minister said adding that the government hasmade arrangements for vaccination in 161 sites across all 30districts.

Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary, health andFamily Welfare, P K Mohapatra said the state government aimsto complete the first phase of vaccination of 3.28 lakh peopleby January 25. ''The state has so far received 1.93 lakh dosesand expects more soon.'' The inoculation drive will be halted on Sunday inorder to observe the impact of the vaccination process, theofficial said.

