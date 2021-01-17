Left Menu
Puducherry BJP MLA K G Shankar no more

PTI | Puduch | Updated: 17-01-2021 11:09 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 11:09 IST
BJP's Puducherry unit Treasurerand MLA K G Shankar died of cardiac arrest at his residenceearly Sunday, his family said.

The 70-year old leader, a nominated MLA of the UnionTerritory Assembly, is survived by wife, a son and a daughter.

Lt Governor Kiran Bedi, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy,Assembly Speaker V P Sivakolundhu, state BJP president VSaminathan and assembly Secretary R Munusamy were among thosewho paid their last respects to the departed leader.

Bedi placed a wreath on the body of Shankar and conveyedher condolences to the bereaved family.

Narayanasamy also consoled the family members of the BJPleader.

Shankar was one of the three legislators nominated by theUnion Home Ministry to the assembly and all of them weresworn-in at Raj Nivas on July 5, 2017 by Lt Governor KiranBedi.

