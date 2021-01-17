AIADMK founder MGR remembered on his 104th birth anniversary

Rich tributes were paid toruling AIADMK founder and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M GRamachandran as he was remembered on his 104th birthanniversary on Sunday by leaders including Prime MinisterNarendra Modi.

''Bharat Ratna MGR lives in the hearts of severalpeople. Be it the world of films or politics, he was widelyrespected,'' Modi tweeted.

''During his CM tenures, he initiated numerous effortstowards poverty alleviation and also emphasised on womenempowerment. Tributes to MGR on his Jayanti,'' the primeminister said.

Leading the birth anniversary celebrations in thestate, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said the late leaderslogged for the welfare of the people and devised many schemesfor the benefit of poor and ordinary people.

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneersevlam, showeringencomiums on MGR, said the former Chief Minister lived in thehearts of the people.

Panneerselvam and Palaniswami, coordinator andco-coordinator of AIADMK respectively visited the partyheadquarters here and garlanded the statue of MGR and hoistedthe party flag. The two top party leaders distributed sweetsto the cadres on the occasion.

AIADMK functionaries organised functions in severalplaces of the state and paid floral tributes to the lateleader.

Welfare assistance was distributed and mass feedingprogrammes were organised by partymen across the state.

In New Delhi, AIADMK Rajya Sabha member A Vijayakumargarlanded the statue of MGR in the Parliament premises, aparty release said.

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan, who latched onto the late leader's welfare legacy in his ongoing pollpropaganda and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam general secretaryTTV Dhinakaran among the others paid floral tributes to astatue of the leader here.

In Tamil Nadu, Assembly elections are due duringApril-May this year.

M G Ramachandran, popularly known as MGR was the ChiefMinister of Tamil Nadu between 1977-87. He joined the DMK inthe early 1950s inspired by its founder C N Annadurai andpropagated the party ideology in his films.

A superstar and colossus of the Tamil film world, MGRfounded the AIADMK in 1972 following differences with thenparty top leader and Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.

Born on January 17, 1917, MGR died on December 24,1987.PTI VGN KR SSPTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)