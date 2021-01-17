Left Menu
Kumaraswamy accuses Amit Shah of ignoring Kannada

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-01-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 15:56 IST
Accusing Union Home MinisterAmit Shah of an anti-Kannada attitude, JD(S) leader H DKumaraswamy on Sunday asked him to clarify to the people ofKarnataka regarding the local language not finding place onthe foundation stone plaque of the RAF unit in Bhadravathi,which he inaugurated.

Hitting out at Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and hisDeputy Govind Karjol for ignoring the same, he said in aseries of tweets that those who tolerate insult to the dignityand honour of the land as well as its language were not fit tohold the reins of the state's administration, as he accusedthem of ''betraying'' Kannadigas.

Shah on Saturday had laid the foundation stone of anew battalion campus of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) nearBhadravathi in Shivamogga district in the presence ofYediyurappa, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and Karjol amongothers.

''...the inscription plaque unveiled on the occasion tomark the foundation stone laying is in only Hindi and English.

It clearly shows that Kannada has been ignored though thefoundation stone that has been laid in Karnataka,'' Kumaraswamytweeted.

Stating that it is the responsibility of the centre toshow due respect towards the languages of the states as ourcountry has adopted the three-language formula, he said, butviolation of such a sensitive norm by the union Home Ministerhimself is an insult to the Kannada language as well asKannadigas.

''The behaviour of Mr Shah who has ignored Kannada inthe process of providing prominence to English and Hindiindicates an anti-Kannada attitude. It is an insult to thepride of Kannadigas. It is Karnataka that has given land forthe Centre's RAF unit,'' the former Chief Minister pointed out.

''It is an unpardonable act that despite getting landfrom Karnataka for the RAF unit, Kannada has been completelyignored in the foundation stone plaque,'' he said, adding AmitShah should clarify to Kannadiagas on the episode of violationof three-language formula in the foundation stone plaque.

The Karnataka government has provided a 50.29-acreland for the headquarters of the 97th battalion of the RAF,the blue dungaree wearing special anti-riots wing of theCentral Reserve Police Force.

Kumaraswamy said, it is ''highly condemnable'' that eventhe Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister who were presenton the occasion chose to ignore dignity and honour of our landand its language.

''Those who tolerate insult to the dignity and honourof land as well as its language are not fit to hold the reinsof state's administration. The act and behaviour of the UnionHome Minister, Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister arenothing but betraying Kannadigas,'' he added.

Kumaraswamy had earlier too had been very critical ofthe alleged Hindi imposition and discrimination against thepeople of other languages, especially from the south.

Terming ''Hindi Diwas'' celebration as an ''underhandmethod'' to impose the language on people speaking otherlanguages, he had in September demanded its cancellation.

The JD(S) leader had also asked as to how much morepeople of other languages including Kannadigas have to''sacrifice'' in this country for not knowing Hindi.PTI KSU SSPTI PTI

