Rajasthan CM calls on Governor

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday called on Governor Kalraj Mishra at the Raj Bhawan here, according to a release.

It was a courtesy meeting during which Gehlot informed the governor about the phase-wise arrangements made for the COVID-19 vaccination programme in the state.

He also apprised him of various development work being carried out by the state government.

