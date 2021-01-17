Left Menu
Rajasthan CM calls on Governor

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 17-01-2021 17:04 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 17:04 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday called on Governor Kalraj Mishra at the Raj Bhawan here, according to a release.

It was a courtesy meeting during which Gehlot informed the governor about the phase-wise arrangements made for the COVID-19 vaccination programme in the state.

He also apprised him of various development work being carried out by the state government.

