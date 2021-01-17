Left Menu
Development News Edition

TMC leaders in Bengal received COVID vaccine shots meant for health workers: BJP

If needed, the state government will bear the costof administering the vaccine to every person in the state,TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee said on Sunday.Alleging that the BJP had not joined the fight againstCOVID-19 in the state he said the saffron partys only agendais to carry out personal attacks in the run-up to theassembly polls.Elections to the 294-member Bengal assembly are due inApril-May.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-01-2021 17:51 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 17:51 IST
TMC leaders in Bengal received COVID vaccine shots meant for health workers: BJP

The BJP on Sunday alleged thatseveral TMC leaders in West Bengal were administered COVID-19vaccines meant for healthcare personnel and frontline workers,resulting in a shortfall of doses in the state.

Several TMC leaders, including two MLAs, were amongthe people who received the COVID-19 vaccine in PurbaBardhaman district on Saturday, the opening day of thenationwide vaccination programme.

Many healthcare workers in the state had alleged thatthey could not get the jab though they were asked to come forit.

''The vaccines sent by the central government are forhealthcare staffers, police personnel and other frontlineworkers who are serving the society in the pandemic situation.

Nearly 3.5 crore vials were dispatched by the Centre acrossthe country. These doses are not meant for political leaders.

''If these vaccines were taken by some TMC leaders,there would be a shortfall,'' BJP state unit president DilipGhosh told reporters.

Some TMC leaders are so scared of their lives thatthey jumped the gun, violating the norms, he said.

The Centre is targeting to vaccinate over three crorehealthcare and frontline workers in the first phase of theinoculation drive for free.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo MamataBanerjee had on Saturday expressed her dissatisfaction over''inadequate'' supplies of COVID-19 vaccines to the state forthe programme.

According to a state government official, Bengal wassupposed to receive over 10 lakh vaccines in the first phase,but have got 6.89 lakh doses so far.

Around 15,707 people were administered the first doseof the COVID 19 vaccine in the state on Saturday.

The ruling party in the state accused the BJP ofcreating a controversy over the vaccination programme.

''The Centre is not adequately supplying COVIDvaccines to West Bengal. It is keeping control over thesupplies. If needed, the state government will bear the costof administering the vaccine to every person in the state,''TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee said on Sunday.

Alleging that the BJP had not joined the fight againstCOVID-19 in the state he said the saffron party's only agendais to ''carry out personal attacks in the run-up to theassembly polls''.

Elections to the 294-member Bengal assembly are due inApril-May.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

After long journey, Fiat Chrysler and PSA to seal merger to become Stellantis

Microsoft updates Surface tools with support for latest enterprise devices

Health News Roundup: Pfizer says it has second doses of COVID-19; Two COVID-19 cases on Australian Open flight and more

Researchers find better diet, glucose uptake in the brain lead to longer life in fruit flies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Kaza voters brave minus 7 deg C temp to vote in Himachal panchayat polls

A voter turnout of over 70 per cent was recorded in the first round of the three-phase Panchayati Raj Institution PRI polls in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, Electoral Officer Sanjeev Mahajan said.Over 63 per cent voters of two panchayats in K...

Quake death toll at 78 as Indonesia struggles with string of disasters

At least 78 people have been killed after an earthquake struck Indonesias West Sulawesi province on Friday, the Search and Rescue agency Basarnas said on Sunday, the latest in a string of disasters to hit the Southeast Asian country. In a s...

Study reveals first-degree relative with kidney disease increases risk by three-fold

The family history of kidney disease was strongly associated with increased risk of chronic kidney disease, in a large population-based family study. In this large population-based family study recently published in the American Journal of ...

How the brain paralyses you while you sleep

A team of researchers has found neurons in the brain that link, narcolepsy, cataplexy, and rapid eye movement REM sleep behaviour disorder disorders. This discovery could provide a target for treatments. REM sleep correlates when we dream. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021