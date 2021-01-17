TMC leaders in Bengal received COVID vaccine shots meant for health workers: BJP

The BJP on Sunday alleged thatseveral TMC leaders in West Bengal were administered COVID-19vaccines meant for healthcare personnel and frontline workers,resulting in a shortfall of doses in the state.

Several TMC leaders, including two MLAs, were amongthe people who received the COVID-19 vaccine in PurbaBardhaman district on Saturday, the opening day of thenationwide vaccination programme.

Many healthcare workers in the state had alleged thatthey could not get the jab though they were asked to come forit.

''The vaccines sent by the central government are forhealthcare staffers, police personnel and other frontlineworkers who are serving the society in the pandemic situation.

Nearly 3.5 crore vials were dispatched by the Centre acrossthe country. These doses are not meant for political leaders.

''If these vaccines were taken by some TMC leaders,there would be a shortfall,'' BJP state unit president DilipGhosh told reporters.

Some TMC leaders are so scared of their lives thatthey jumped the gun, violating the norms, he said.

The Centre is targeting to vaccinate over three crorehealthcare and frontline workers in the first phase of theinoculation drive for free.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo MamataBanerjee had on Saturday expressed her dissatisfaction over''inadequate'' supplies of COVID-19 vaccines to the state forthe programme.

According to a state government official, Bengal wassupposed to receive over 10 lakh vaccines in the first phase,but have got 6.89 lakh doses so far.

Around 15,707 people were administered the first doseof the COVID 19 vaccine in the state on Saturday.

The ruling party in the state accused the BJP ofcreating a controversy over the vaccination programme.

''The Centre is not adequately supplying COVIDvaccines to West Bengal. It is keeping control over thesupplies. If needed, the state government will bear the costof administering the vaccine to every person in the state,''TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee said on Sunday.

Alleging that the BJP had not joined the fight againstCOVID-19 in the state he said the saffron party's only agendais to ''carry out personal attacks in the run-up to theassembly polls''.

Elections to the 294-member Bengal assembly are due inApril-May.

