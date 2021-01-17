Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uganda's opposition rejects Museveni's reelection as 'fraud'

It condemned the continuing attacks on political candidates and called for the immediate restoration of the internet and social media.We reiterate our intention to pursue action against those responsible for the undermining of democracy and human rights in Uganda, it said.

PTI | Kampala | Updated: 17-01-2021 18:10 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 18:10 IST
Uganda's opposition rejects Museveni's reelection as 'fraud'

A day after Uganda's longtime leader was declared winner of the country's presidential election, the opposition party dismissed the results as “fraud” and called for the release of their leader, Bobi Wine, who has been under house arrest for several days.

President Yoweri Museveni won a sixth five-year term, extending his rule to four decades, according to official results announced Saturday.

Top opposition challenger Wine dismissed Museveni's victory as “cooked-up, fraudulent results” while his party urged the government to release the challenger.

“We ask Ugandans to reject this fraud,'' the opposition party, the National Unity Platform, said in a statement Sunday. ”This is a revolution and not an event.

A revolution of this nature cannot be stopped by a fraudulent election.'' The opposition party said that its “quest for a free Uganda is on despite the current attack on free speech and association,” referring the days-long shutdown of the internet by the government. The party urged its followers to use every “constitutionally available avenue” to pursue political change.

Wine tweeted Sunday that military units are not allowing him and his wife, Barbie, from leaving their house, not even to harvest food from their garden.

“It's now four days since the military surrounded our home and placed my wife and I under house arrest,” said Wine's tweet. “We have run out of food supplies and when my wife tried to pick food from the garden yesterday, she was blocked and assaulted by the soldiers staged in our compound.” The electoral commission said that Museveni received 58% of the vote to Wine's 34%, with a voter turnout of 52%.

Although Museveni stays in power, at least nine of his Cabinet ministers, including the vice president, were defeated in the parliamentary elections, many losing to candidates from Wine's party, local media reported.

Officials struggled to explain how polling results were compiled amid an internet blackout.

In a generational clash watched across the African continent with a booming young population and a host of aging leaders, the 38-year-old singer-turned-lawmaker Wine posed arguably the greatest challenge yet to Museveni, 76, since he came to power in 1986.

Calling himself the “ghetto president,” Wine had strong support in Uganda's cities, urban where frustration with unemployment and corruption is high. Museveni dismissed the claims of vote-rigging.

“I think this may turn out to be the most cheating-free election since 1962,” when Uganda won independence from Britain, said Museveni in a national address on Saturday.

The electoral commission deflected questions about how countrywide voting results were transmitted during the internet blackout by saying “we designed our own system.” “We did not receive any orders from above during this election,” commission chair Simon Byabakama told reporters, adding his team was “neither intimidated nor threatened.” Tracking the vote was further complicated by the arrests of independent monitors and the denial of accreditation to most members of the U.S. observer mission, leading the U.S. to cancel its monitoring of the vote.

“Uganda's electoral process has been fundamentally flawed,” the top U.S. diplomat for Africa, Tibor Nagy, tweeted, warning that “the U.S. response hinges on what the Ugandan government does now.” The U.S. State Department urged “independent, credible, impartial, and thorough investigations” into reports of irregularities. It condemned “the continuing attacks on political candidates” and called for the immediate restoration of the internet and social media.

“We reiterate our intention to pursue action against those responsible for the undermining of democracy and human rights in Uganda,” it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

After long journey, Fiat Chrysler and PSA to seal merger to become Stellantis

Microsoft updates Surface tools with support for latest enterprise devices

Health News Roundup: Pfizer says it has second doses of COVID-19; Two COVID-19 cases on Australian Open flight and more

Researchers find better diet, glucose uptake in the brain lead to longer life in fruit flies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Kaza voters brave minus 7 deg C temp to vote in Himachal panchayat polls

A voter turnout of over 70 per cent was recorded in the first round of the three-phase Panchayati Raj Institution PRI polls in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, Electoral Officer Sanjeev Mahajan said.Over 63 per cent voters of two panchayats in K...

Quake death toll at 78 as Indonesia struggles with string of disasters

At least 78 people have been killed after an earthquake struck Indonesias West Sulawesi province on Friday, the Search and Rescue agency Basarnas said on Sunday, the latest in a string of disasters to hit the Southeast Asian country. In a s...

Study reveals first-degree relative with kidney disease increases risk by three-fold

The family history of kidney disease was strongly associated with increased risk of chronic kidney disease, in a large population-based family study. In this large population-based family study recently published in the American Journal of ...

How the brain paralyses you while you sleep

A team of researchers has found neurons in the brain that link, narcolepsy, cataplexy, and rapid eye movement REM sleep behaviour disorder disorders. This discovery could provide a target for treatments. REM sleep correlates when we dream. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021