Tripura Congress chief attacked by 'BJP workers'

Tripura Congress chief PijushKanti Biswas on Sunday alleged he was attacked by ''BJPworkers'' in Sipahijala district, a charge denied by the rulingparty.

The Congress called a state-wide dawn-to-dusk bandh inprotest against the alleged attempt on the life of the party'sstate chief.

Biswas said the incident took place in Bishalgarh whenhe went there to attend a meeting in the morning.

''A group of armed goons of the BJP attacked me and myparty colleagues with the intention to kill me. Police waspresent at the spot but remained mute spectators.

''The BJP workers vandalised my car and seriouslyinjured me, my driver and five other Congress activists,''Biswas told reporters at the Congress Bhavan here.

Sipahijala Superintendent of Police KrishnenduChakravertty said that Biswas was requested several times toavoid attending the programme due to reports of possible lawand order risk.

''We have registered a complaint and an investigationis underway,'' he said.

Dismissing the allegation, BJP spokesperson NabenduBhattacharya said, ''Our party does not believe in politicalviolence. Our activists were not involved in the incident.''PTI JOYACD ACD

