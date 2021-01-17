Health services crippled in UP: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday claimed that the health services in Uttar Pradesh have crippled and the treatment of the poor has become expensive.

The former chief minister also said to ensure that people have faith in the coronavirus vaccine, there should be transparency in the vaccination process and shortcomings should be removed. ''In the state, the health services have been taken ill. The treatment of the poor has become expensive. The hospitals have fallen prey to anarchy,” he said in a statement.

“The BJP government, instead of ensuring means of a better life, has admitted the health services to the ICU,'' he said. The SP chief said he has faith in scientists for developing the coronavirus vaccine but not on the unscientific though process of the BJP, which had asked people to clap and beat plates in the fight against the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)