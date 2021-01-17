Left Menu
New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 21:04 IST
DEL37 HP-PANCHAYAT-LD POLLS At 103, India's first voter casts vote in HP panchayat polls; over 70 pc turnout recorded Shimla: Despite his failing vision and aching knees, India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi reached his polling booth in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur to exercise his franchise in the state's panchayat elections, for which over 70 per cent turnout was recorded on Sunday.

DES17 RJ-SCHOOLS-COACHING Schools, coaching institutes in Rajasthan set to reopen on Monday after nearly 10 months Jaipur: Schools and coaching institutes in Rajasthan are set to reopen in the state on Monday after remaining closed for nearly 10 months with wearing of face masks, maintaining social distancing and thermal scanning made mandatory for the students.

DES14 RJ-INTERFAITH MARRIAGE Interfaith marriage triggers row in Rajasthan Bikaner: An interfaith marriage here has led the Hindu woman’s family to allege the alliance to be a case of “love jihad”, prompting a Union minister to demand a law in Rajasthan against the alleged practice of marriage for religious conversion.

DES1 RJ-ELECTROCUTION BUS Six killed as bus comes in contact with live wire in Rajasthan Jaipur: Six passengers were burnt alive and more than 30 others injured when a bus caught fire after coming in contact with a live electricity wire in Rajasthan's Jalore district, police said.

DES27 HR-VIRUS-CASES COVID-19: Haryana records 2 more deaths, 178 new cases Chandigarh: Haryana recorded two more COVID-19 fatalities on Sunday, taking the death toll to 2,985, while 178 new cases pushed the infection tally to 2,66,309, a state health department bulletin issued here said.

DES23 HR-GST FRAUD Haryana police busts fake GST invoices racket, arrests 89 Chandigarh: The Haryana police has busted four gangs running a racket of issuing fraudulent GST invoices to numerous firms leading to an estimated loss of nearly Rs 465 crore to the public exchequer.

DES34 CH-VIRUS-COUNT COVID: 34 new cases in Chandigarh Chandigarh: Chandigarh on Sunday reported 34 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection count to 20,537, a medical bulletin said.

DES29 UP-MINISTER-MAMATA West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Islamic terrorist: UP minister Ballia (UP): Uttar Pradesh minister Anand Swaroop Shukla on Sunday called West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee an “Islamic terrorist” and said she will have to take refuge in Bangladesh after the assembly elections in her state.

DES20 UP-VACCINE Remaining health workers in UP to get COVID-19 vaccines by Jan 22: Official Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday said the rest of the health workers in the state will get COVID-19 vaccines by January 22. RDKRDK

