Bedi is a 'publicity aspirant': CM

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 17-01-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 22:26 IST
Puducherry Chief Minister VNarayanasamy on Sunday said all the barricades put up near theoffice of the Lt Governor will be removed as soon as the briefsession of the Assembly slated for tomorrow ended, citing'hindrance' to smooth movement of people.

Addressing participants of a day long fast organised byoutfits of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes to supportWelfare Minister M Kandasamy now on indefinite fast opposingKiran Bedi for the 'delay' in approving his files, the CM saidshe was 'autocratically functioning' since she assumed officein 2016.

''She is only a publicity aspirant,'' he alleged.

The erection of barricades at various points at variouspoints close to Raj Nivas at the instance of Bedi sinceJanuary 7 after the Congress led alliance announced agitationagainst her, was 'causing hindrance' to smooth movement of thepeople, he said.

Assuring that he would get all the barricades removed assoon as the Assembly session ended on Monday, Narayanasamysaid, ''I fear none, whether it is Bedi or anyone else.

People's right to movement is important.'' Accusing Bedi of functioning in an 'autocratic manner',he said she was after 'publicity' by going on bicycle everyweek without doing anything for the people and withoutapproving of welfare schemes decided by government.

Minister Kandasamy has resorted to the indefinite dharnaon the premises of the Assembly to condemn the 'delayingtactics' on the part of Bedi to approve as many as 15 schemesof his departments.

Referring to the free rice scheme, the CM said, ''Price ofrice is rising quite frequently and the fixed amount paidthrough DBT would only hit the beneficiaries.'' PTI CORROH ROH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

